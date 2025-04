Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can save!

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian . You can also follow him on X and Instagram

METRO (April 3rd – April 9th)

Fresh Whole Chicken 1 per tray SALE: $13.20 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 per tray SALE: $8.46 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 10 per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Fontaine Family Tomahawk Steak 1 per tray SALE: $65.45 avg.

French Steak, Value Pack 3 per tray SALE: $7.27 avg.

Platinum Plus AAA Beef Top Sirloin Medallions 2 medallions per tray SALE: $12.17 avg.

Ribeye Steak SALE: $17.19 avg.

Beef Skewer Cubes, Value Pack 16 per tray SALE: $17.84 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack 1 roast SALE: $24.23 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack SALE: $16.85 avg.

Center-Cut Pork Loin Chops, Value Pack 5 chops per tray SALE: $5.92 avg.

Grain-Fed Veal Chops, Hotel Cut 1 chop per tray SALE: $9.25 avg.

Brome Lake Ducks Fresh duck leg SALE: $5.73 avg.

Strawberries 454g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Small Yellow-Fleshed Potatoes 3 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Selection Bacon 375 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.44

Selection Butter 454 g REG: $5.88 SALE: $4.88

KRAFT Singles 410g REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.99

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 340 g REG: $7.99 SALE : $5.99

Kellogg's Cereal , Family Size REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 1 L REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.97

KRAFT Miracle Whip 890 ml REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.97

PRIMO Pasta REG: $3.79 SALE: 2 x $5.00

Stefano Faita Frozen Pepperoni Pizza 404 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

Eggo’s 16pk EG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (April 3rd – April 9th)

Maple Leaf Prime Whole Chicken 1 kg SALE: $16.00 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Club Pack SALE: $5.03 avg.

President's Choice Blue Menu Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts 0.42 kg SALE: $8.00

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Club Pack SALE: $17.76 avg.

Farmer's Market Russet Potatoes, 10 lb Bag 4.54 kg SALE: $2.00

Farmer's Market Yellow Onions, 3 lb Bag 1.36 kg SALE: $3.00

Farmer's Market Carrots, 3 lb Bag 1.36 kg SALE: $3.00

Oasis Orange Juice 1.5 L REG: $4.50 SALE: $4.00

NO NAME Bacon 500g REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.50

Dr Oetker Ristorante Pizza REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.50

St Hubert Chicken Pot Pie 800 g REG: $9.99 SALE: $7.00

PRIMO Pasta SALE: $1.33

Catelli Garden Select Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce 600 ml SALE: $1.33

CAMPBELL’S Chunky Soup REG: $3.00 SALE: $2.00

Lloydie's Jamaican Style Patties 6pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.50

No Name 100% Pure Vegetable / Canola Oil 3 L REG: $8.29 SALE: $7.00

Becel Margarine Original 850 g REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

SPONGETOWELS Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $7.00

CASHEMERE Toilet Paper 15pk SALE: $7.00

SUPER C (April 3rd – April 9th)

LIFE SMART Grain-Fed Whole Chicken SALE: $17.60 avg.

Boneless Beef Striploin Roast SALE: $24.78 avg.

Medium Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $22.90 avg.

Picnic Roasted Pork Shoulder 2 per tray SALE: $20.43 avg.

Pork Fillet 2 per tray SALE: $8.31 avg.

Boneless Turkey Breast, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $13.21 avg.

Strawberries 454g REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Blackberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Bag Of Clementines 2 lb REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Avocado REG: $1.99 SALE: $0.99

Yellow Fleshed Potatoes 10 lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $1.97

GREEN GIANT Canned Vegetables REG: $1.99 SALE: $0.99

KELLOGG'S Cereal, Family Size SALE: $5.99

GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: $3.49

P'TIT QUÉBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.97

BÂTON ROUGE BBQ Pork Back Ribs 585 g REG: $16.99 SALE: $8.99

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings 550g REG: $15.99 SALE: $8.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $4.29 SALE: $2.99

PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.88

IGA (April 3rd – April 9th)

Ferme Des Volitigeurs 6 Grain Feed Whole Chicken (approx. 2 kg) SALE: $19.80 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks Value Club Pack 12 drumsticks (approx. 1.25 kg) SALE: $9.61 avg.

Beef Hip Cubes Value Pack 1 pack (approx. 800 g) SALE: $19.38 avg.

Rib Steak 1 steak (approx. 350 g) SALE: $16.97 avg.

Premier Medium From Shoulder Ground Beef 454 g SALE: $9.99 avg.

Pork Back Rib 1 rib (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $8.80 avg.

Rib End Hotel Pork Chop, Family Size 4 chops (approx. 350 g) SALE: $6.16 avg.

Olymel Fresh Tenderloin Pork 1 pork (approx. 600 g) SALE: $8.59 avg.

Turkey Breast Half Boneless Skinless 1 half (approx. 600 g) SALE: $11.99 avg.

Blackberries REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99

Romaine Lettuce Hearts 3pk REG: $6.99 SALE $5.99

Mère Michel Bacon 375 g RE: $8.49 SALE: $5.49

Lafleur Pork Beef Sausage 675 g REG: $10.99 SALE: $8.99

Johnsonville Sausage 375 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 1.36 L SALE: $4.99

Liberte Plain 0% MF Greek Yogurt 750 g REG: $8.49 SALE: $6.47

Becel Margarine 850 g REG: $9.79 SALE: $6.99

Armstrong Cheese Block 400g REG: $9.49 SALE: $5.99

Classico Pasta Sauce 410 ml REG: $6.29 SALE

Catelli Pasta REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.79

Benny & Co Louisiana Style Ribs 635 g REG: $17.99 SALE: $14.99

Benny&Co. Chicken Tenders 600 g SALE: $12.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk SALE: $11.97 SCENE MEMBER: $10.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 12pk SALE: $11.97 SCENE MEMBER: $10.97

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk SALE: $11.97 SCENE MEMBER: $10.97

JEAN COUTU (April 3rd – April 9th)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Tissues 6pk SALE: $3.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

PALMOLIVE Dishwashing Liquid SALE: $1.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.89

PC Bacon SALE: $6.49

POST Cereal SALE: $2.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.99

ROYAL Toilet Paper 12pk SALE $5.99

NO NAME / PC Tissues 6pk SALE: $5.49

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

COLGATE / CREST Toothpaste SALE: $0.88

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00