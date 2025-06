Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can save!

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian .

METRO (June 5th – June 11th)

Live Lobster 1 – 1.25lb SALE: $17.42 avg.

Chicken Legs with Back 4 per tray SALE: $9.89 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 10 per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Fontaine Family Aged Tomahawk AAA Beef Rib SALE: $63.02 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $19.38 avg.

Bone-in sirloin steak, family size 3 steaks per tray SALE: $27.75 avg.

Platinum Plus AAA Beef Sirloin Steak SALE: $16.53 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $21.80 avg.

Baby Back Pork Ribs, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $13.10 avg.

Pork tenderloins, family size 2 per tray SALE: $11.00 avg.

Two Bretons Extra lean ground pork 454 g REG: $7.00 SALE: $5.00

Fresh Canadian Rainbow Trout Fillets About 2 fillets per tray SALE: $9.91 avg.

Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Cherries SALE: $6.99/lb

Pineapple SALE: $4.99

Organic Blueberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.94

Red vine tomatoes About 5 tomatoes per vine SALE: $1.69 avg.

Lafleur Bacon 500 g REG: $10.99 SALE: $6.99

Irresistible Barbecued Pork Back Ribs 680 g REG: $15.99 SALE: &9.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

Black Diamond Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.97

Heinz Tomato ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

KELLOGG’S Cereal SALE: $4.49

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $2.99

MAXI (June 5th – June 11th)

Whole Chicken SALE: $7.23 avg.

Maple Leaf Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs SALE: $13.00

Lean Ground Beef 454 g SALE: $7.99

Pork Loin Combo Chops, Club Pack SALE: $13.65 avg.

Pork Tenderloin Pack of 2 SALE: $9.15 avg.

Watermelon SALE: $3.44

Strawberries SALE: $5.00

Pineapple SALE: $3.50

OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L SALE: $2.50

Maple Lodge Farms Chicken Hot Dogs SALE: $2.00

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size SALE: $5.50

No Name Pizza Mozzarella Cheese Block 400g SALE: $4.44

KRAFT Singles 410g SALE: $3.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.77

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 810ml SALE: $5.79

MCCAIN Fries SALE: $2.88

Heinz Condiment Pack SALE: $5.00

BREYERS Ice Cream SALE: $2.75

Eggo’s 16pk SALE: $6.00

SPONGETOWELS Paper Towel 3pk SALE: $7.00

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $7.00

SUPER C (June 5th – June 11th)

Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts, Family Size 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $22.01 avg.

French steak 3 to 4 per tray SALE: $10.12 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1500 g SALE: $23.12 avg.

Ground grain-fed veal, family size A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $11.75 avg.

Boneless pork rib loin SALE: $9.84 avg.

Boneless center-cut pork chops 9 per tray SALE: $8.34 avg.

Lafleur Pork and Beef Sausages, Value Pack 1 kg REG: $11.99 SALE: $6.99

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets, Family Size 1 per tray SALE: $11.98 avg.

Cherries SALE: $5.99/lb

Watermelon SALE: $5.99

Raspberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Blackberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Organic Blueberries 170g REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Mini cucumbers 397 g REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese 400g REG : $7.79 SALE: $5.99

OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

GENERAL MILLS / KELLOGG’S Cereal SALE: $3.49

HEINEKEN Beer 24pk REG: $44.29 SALE: $36.29

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk REG: $13.49 SALE: $6.74

CASHMERE Toilet Paper REG: $14.49 SALE: $6.74

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.74

IGA (June 5th – June 11th)

Live Lobster 1 – 1.25lb SALE: $11.20 avg.

Cooked Lobster 1 – 1.25lb SALE: $11.20 avg.

Chicken Breast Halves, Value Pack SALE: $16.50 avg.

French Style Inside Round Steak 3 steaks (approx. 600 g) SALE: $7.78 avg.

Porterhouse Loin Grilling Steak 1 steak (approx. 300 g) SALE: $13.88 avg.

Medium Ground Beef 1 pack (approx. 450 g) SALE: $7.43 avg.

Family Size Pork Side Ribs 1 rib (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $11.00 avg.

Seasoned Lamb Chops 4 chops (approx. 500 g) SALE: $11.01 avg.

Stefano Italian Sausage 450 g REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.99

Local Strawberries 1L REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.99

Raspberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44

Blackberries 170 g REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.94 SCENE MEMBER: $1.94

Watermelon SALE: $5.99

Cherries SALE: $6.99/lb

COMPLIMENTS Butter 454g REG: $6.89 SALE: $5.99

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.97

Olymel Regular Bacon 375 g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

GENERAL MILLS / KELLOGG’S / POST Cereal SALE: $3.33

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.69 SALE: $1.88 SCENE MEMBER: $1.25

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizza 720 g REG: $9.49 SALE: $4.94

St Hubert Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $13.49

BREYERS Ice Cream REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

Heinz Condiment Pack 3 x 375 ml REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

HEINEKEN Beer 24pk REG: $44.49 SALE: $36.49

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 12pk REG: $22.49 SALE: $10.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper REG: $19.49 SALE: $10.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk SALE: $10.97

JEAN COUTU (June 5th – June 11th)

CASCADES Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.99

CASCADES Toilet Paper 6pk SALE: $5.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk SALE: $5.99

ARCTIC POWER Laundry Detergent 3.96L SALE: $4.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.89

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $3.99

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $3.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: $3.99

JANES Chicken Strips SALE: $7.99

PC Toilet Paper 9-12pk SALE: $5.99

ROYALE Tissue 6pk SALE: $5.99

PC Water SALE: 2 x $5.00