Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can save!

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian . You can also follow him on X and Instagram

METRO (JUNE 26th – JULY 2nd)

Chicken Legs with Back 4 per tray SALE: $11.54 avg.

Chicken Thighs with Back, Value Pack 4 per tray SALE: $10.38 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $21.80 avg.

Beef shank, Osso buco SALE: $8.92 avg.

Beef flank steak SALE: $9.92 avg.

Platinum Plus AAA Beef Striploin Steak SALE: $15.87 avg.

Fontaine Family Aged AAA Tomahawk Prime Rib SALE: $63.01 avg.

Center Cut Pork Chops, Family Size 4 per tray SALE: $10.48 avg.

Pork back ribs, family size 1 per tray SALE: $13.10 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1250 g SALE: $11.00 avg.

Cherries SALE: $3.77/lb

Raspberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $7.99

Romaine lettuce hearts 3 units per package REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

GENERAL MILLS / KELLOGG’S Cereal SALE: $3.99

SIMPLY Orange Juice 1.54L REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.77

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.49 SALE: $6.99

Selection Cheese Block 400g SALE: 2 x $11.48

Kraft Original Cheddar Thick Slices 390 g REG: $7.89 SALE: $3.97

Becel Margarine 850 g REG: $9.79 SALE: $7.99

Hygrade Hot Dogs 450g REG: $6.99 SALE: 2 x $5.00

Irresistible Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.77

Gastronomic Pleasures BBQ-flavored pork back ribs 740 g REG: $18.99 SALE: $14.99

Selection Frozen BBQ Chicken Wings 650 g REG: $12.99 SALE: $9.99

Selection Frozen Chicken Nuggets 800 g REG: $10.99 SALE: $8.99

MAXI (JUNE 26th – JULY 2nd)

Chicken Drumsticks, Club Pack SALE: $5.00 avg.

Chicken Thigh Boneless Skinless Club Pack SALE: $16.64 avg.

Houston Avenue Bar & Grill Seasoned Flap Steak, Steakhouse Flavor 225 g SALE: $7.88

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Club Pack SALE: $17.49 avg.

Cherries: SALE: $1.77/lb

Strawberries 420g SALE: $4.88

Watermelon SALE: $5.88

Romaine Lettuce, 3 Pack REG: $5.00 SALE: $3.50

GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: $3.50

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.77

Heinz Condiment Pack SALE: $5.00

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 340g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.00

Flamingo BBQ Chicken Wing 550 g SALE: $7.88

MIKES Frozen Pizza 805g SALE: $5.88

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza SALE: $4.00

PRIMO Pasta SALE: $1.33

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce 600ml SALE: $3.27

Fountain of Health Traditional Hummus 260 g REG: $4.79 SALE: $2.88

Taco Bell Crunchy & Soft Taco Cravings Kit SALE: $4.00

Becel Original Margarine 850 g SALE: $6.88

Haagen Dazs Vanilla Dark Ice Cream Bars 3pk REG: $5.75 SALE: $4.95

Haagen Dazs Ice Cream 450 ml REG: $5.75 SALE: $4.95

CHAPMANS Ice Cream Sandwiches 12pk SALE: $4.88

Bernard Maple Syrup 540ml SALE: $5.88

TIDE Laundry Detergent 1L REG: $9.00 SALE: $4.50

CASHEMERE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $21.49 SALE: $14.88

MODELO Beer 24x355.0 ml REG: $44.29 SALE: $33.05

CORONA Beer 24x330.0 ml REG: $36.00 SALE: $30.72

SUPER C (JUNE 26th – JULY 2nd)

Medium Ground Beef, Family Size A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $15.84 avg.

Lean ground pork, family size A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Boneless center-cut pork chops 9 per tray SALE: $12.10 avg.

Boneless turkey breast, family size 1 per tray $11.00 avg.

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44

Cherries SALE: $3.99/lb

Raspberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Blackberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Pineapple REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

Watermelon SALE: $5.99

Small yellow-fleshed potatoes 3 lb SALE: $0.59 (FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY)

KELLOGG’S Cereal , Family Size SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Butter REG: $5.88 SALE: $4.88

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

CRACKER BARREL Cheese 400g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.97

BARILLA Pasta SALE: $1.65

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce 600ml REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.27

SELECTION Bacon 375g SALE: $5.99

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Selection Hot Dogs REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.49

St-Hubert Frozen Mild BBQ Chicken Wings 575 g REG: $15.99 SALE: $11.99

LA CAGE Chicken Strips REG: $13.99 SALE: $10.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: $2.22

THE REAL CREAM Ice Cream 1.5L REGL $6.49 SALE: $4.94

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $14.49 SALE: $6.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.97

IGA (JUNE 26th – JULY 2nd)

Whole Chicken (approx. 1.55 kg) SALE: $13.64 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs Value Pack 12 thighs (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $17.61 avg.

Striploin Grilling Steak 1 steak (approx. 200 g) SALE: $4.40 avg.

Rib End Pork Chop, Family Size 4 chops (approx. 350 g) SALE: $6.16 avg.

Pork Back Rib 1 rib (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $17.61 avg.

Fresh Lamb Loin Chops 3 chops (approx. 250 g) SALE: $11.02 avg.

Lean Ground Veal, Family Pack 1 pack (approx. 900 g) SALE: $8.81 avg.

Cherries SALE: $3.99/lb PRICE MEMBER: $2.88

Strawberries 1L REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Watermelon REG: $7.99 SALE: $7.77

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.77 PRICE MEMBER: $2.77

LACTANTIA Butter 454g REG : $8.79 SALE: $5.99

BECEL Margarine 427g REG: $5.49 SALE: $4.99

HELLMANN’S Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.75

Lafleur Pork Beef Sausage 675 g REG : $10.99 SALE: $8.99

La Fernandière Inc Mild Italian and Toulouse Sausage Combo 675 g REG: $10.49 SALE: $8.99

St-Hubert Pork BBQ Back Ribs 625g REG: $17.99 SALE: $9.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

MIKES Frozen Pizza 840g REG: $11.79 SALE: $5.97

NESTLE Real Dairy Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $8.99 SALE: $4.94

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream 473ml REG: $8.99 SALE: $4.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.49

CORONA Beer 24pk REG: $44.49 SALE: $30.72

HEINEKEN Beer 24pk REG: $44.49 SALE: $31.87

SpongeTowel Paper Towels 3pk REG: $13.29 SALE: $5.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.97

JEAN COUTU (JUNE 26th – JULY 2nd)

TIDE Laundry Detergent 1L SALE: 3 x $10.00

SELECTION Tissue 6pk SALE: $3.99

SELECTION Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $$8.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.89

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.99

PC NAME Bacon SALE: $5.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1KG SALE: $5.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

DR. OETKER Pizza SALE: $3.99

ROYALE Toilet Paper SALE: $6.99

PC Water 24pk SALE: 2 x $5.00

NO NAME / PC Tissue 6pk SALE: $4.99

LAY’S Chips SALE: 2 x $5.00