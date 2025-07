Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can save!

METRO (JULY 17th – JULY 23rd)

Family-size trimmed and boneless chicken breasts 4 per tray SALE: $24.78 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 10 per tray SALE: $19.82 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 per tray SALE: $8.46 avg.

Prime Extra Lean Ground Chicken 454 g SALE: $6.00

Sirloin Steak, Family Size 2 steaks per tray SALE: $17.62 avg.

Platinum Plus AAA Beef T-bone Steak SALE: $22.95 avg.

European cut shoulder roast 1 roast SALE: $24.23 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200g SALE: $21.13 avg.

Fontaine Family Lean Ground Beef 454 g SALE: $7.00

Center Cut Pork Chops, Family Size 4 per tray SALE: $18.15 avg.

BBQ Bone-In Pork Chop, Family Pack 4 per tray SALE: $12.10 avg.

Pork tenderloins, family size 2 per tray SALE: $11.00 avg.

Pork Side Ribs, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $14.85 avg.

DuBreton Extra Lean Ground Pork 454 g SALE: $6.00

Fontaine Family Lean Ground Lamb 375 g SALE: $8.00

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Watermelon SALE: $6.99

Strawberries SALE: $3.99

Cherries SALE: $4.99/lb

Raspberries SALE: $3.99

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.97

KRAFT Singles 410g REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.97

Janes Breaded Chicken Strips REG: $17.99 SALE: $12.99

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99

Kellogg's Cereal SALE: $3.99

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $6.49 SALE: $2.99

Selection Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream Sandwiches 12pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.95

BEN & JERRY’S Ice Cream 473ml REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.95

MAXI (JULY 17th – JULY 23rd)

Chicken Breast Skinless Bone In, Club Pack SALE: $11.21 avg.

PC Blue Menu Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs 696 g SALE: $12.00

Cross Rib Beef Steak, Boneless SALE: $9.40 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Club Pack 908 g SALE: $10.00

Pork Side Rib Portion SALE: $9.54 avg.

Strawberries SALE: $5.00

Cherries $2.99/lb

Pineapple SALE: $3.00

Avocado SALE: $1.00

Watermelon SALE: $6.00

Oasis Orange Juice 1.5L SALE: $3.33

No Name Bacon 500 g SALE: $6.00

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size SALE: $5.50

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.77

KRAFT Singles SALE: $3.99

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 227 g SALE: $4.00

Becel Margarine 427 g SALE: $4.00

Becel Butter 454 g SALE: $4.00

McCain Fries REG: $5.50 SALE: $3.00

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $7.00 SALE: $3.00

MIKES Frozen Pizza SALE: $5.99

Mr Goudas Rice Par-Boiled Long Grain 8000 g REG: 16.99 SALE: $13.00

Corona 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $30.72

Heineken 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $31.87

SUPER C (JULY 17th – JULY 23rd)

Chicken Thighs With Back, Family Size 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $6.53 avg.

LIFE SMART Boneless Grain-Fed Chicken Breasts, 2 per tray SALE: $9.91 avg.

Extra-Lean Ground Beef, Family Size A tray contains an average of 1000 g SALE: $12.10 avg.

RED GRILL Sirloin Steak, Family Size 2 steaks per tray SALE: $29.07 avg.

Roasted Boneless Pork Shoulder SALE: $11.88 avg.

Lean ground pork, Family Size A tray contains an average of 1100 g SALE: $8.46 / 1100g

Strawberries SALE: $3.99

Blueberries SALE: $3.99

Raspberries SALE: $3.99

Watermelon SALE: $5.99

Cherries SALE: $1.77/lb

DOLE Bag Salad REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

General Mills Cereal SALE: $3.47

SELECTION Peanut Butter SALE: $4.49

LAFLEUR Pork And Beef Sausages, 10 sausages - 375 g REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.99

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $15.49 SALE: $8.99

DR. OETKER Pizza REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.47

FONTAINE SANTÉ Traditional Hummus 260 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

555 Basmati Rice 4.54 kg REG: $18.99 SALE: $14.99

UNICO Vegetable Oil 3 L REG: $11.99 SALE: $7.99

CORONA Beer 24pk REG: $44.29 SALE: $30.72

HEINEKEN Beer 24pk REG: $44.29 SALE: $31.87

STELLA ARTOIS Beer 24pk REG: $44.29 SALE: $31.87

MODELO Beer 24pk REG: $44.29 SALE: $33.05

IGA (JULY 17th – JULY 23rd)

Whole Chicken SALE: $8.51 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs Value Pack, 12 thighs (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $18.72 avg.

Boneless Blade Inside Roast 1 roast (approx. 850 g) SALE: $20.60 avg.

Sterling Silver Burger Beef 1 steak (approx. 150 g) SALE: $1.65 avg.

Rib End Hotel Family Size Pork Chop 4 chops (approx. 350 g) SALE: $6.16 avg.

Pork Back Rib 1 rib (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $17.61 avg.

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Cherries SALE: $3.99/lb

Watermelon REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.99

Raspberries 170g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Pineapple REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99 PRICE MEMBER: $2.99

Romaine Lettuce 3pk REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $2.49

KELLOGG’S Cereal REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.99

MERE MICHEL Bacon 375g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99 PRICE MEMBER: $4.99

BARILLA Pasta REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.99

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $5.49 SALE: 2 x $5.00

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $13.99

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.75

KRAFT Singles 410g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97

BATON ROUGE Korean Pork Ribs 585g REG: $17.99 SALE: $16.98 SPECIAL: BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.49

CASCADES Toilet Paper 12pk REG : $11.79 SALE : $6.97

JEAN COUTU (JULY 17th – JULY 23rd)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $11.99

CHARMIN Ultra Toilet Paper 32pk SALE: $11.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 3pk SALE: $5.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk SALE: $5.99

GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.89

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.99

NO NAME SALE: $4.99

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1KG SALE: $3.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

DR. OETKER Pizza SALE: $3.99

BOUNTY Paper Towel 3pk SALE: $5.99

ROYALE Tissue 6pk SALE: $6.99

PUREX Laundry Detergent SALE: $3.99

PC Water 24pk SALE: 2 x $5.00