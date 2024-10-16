True to tradition, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will once again roll through Montreal and surrounding areas.

The initiative first started in 1999 when, at the time, Canadian Pacific partnered with musicians to raise donations for food banks across the country.

The event has since expanded to include two itineraries -- one that makes its way across Canada and another that makes its way through parts of the United States.

At each designated station, a decorated train converts one of its cars into a temporary stage where musicians perform for approximately 30 minutes.

In exchange, attendees are encouraged to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation in support of local food banks across Canada.

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Here are the locations in and around Montreal where the train will be stopping this year:

November 22

Montreal West EXO Commuter Station (Montreal West)

Ft. American Authors + KT Tunstall

7:00 - 7:30 p.m

Montreal West EXO Commuter Station (Montreal West) Ft. American Authors + KT Tunstall 7:00 - 7:30 p.m November 22

Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station (Beaconsfield)

Ft. American Authors + KT Tunstall

8:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station (Beaconsfield) Ft. American Authors + KT Tunstall 8:30 - 9:00 p.m. November 23

Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve (Lac-Mégantic)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

12:00 - 12:30 p.m.

Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve (Lac-Mégantic) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 12:00 - 12:30 p.m. November 23

795 Rue de la Rand (Sherbrooke)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

4:45 - 5:15 p.m.

795 Rue de la Rand (Sherbrooke) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 4:45 - 5:15 p.m. November 23

191 Rue Victoria (Farnham)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

8:45 - 9:15 p.m.

191 Rue Victoria (Farnham) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 8:45 - 9:15 p.m. November 24

Old Malone Road (Kahnawake)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

5:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Old Malone Road (Kahnawake) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 5:00 - 5:30 p.m. November 24

Sainte-Catherine EXO Commuter Station (Saint-Constant)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

6:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Sainte-Catherine EXO Commuter Station (Saint-Constant) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 6:00 - 6:30 p.m. November 24

1 Chemin de la Gare (Delson)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

6:55 - 9:20 p.m.

1 Chemin de la Gare (Delson) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 6:55 - 9:20 p.m. November 24

Ecole Jacques Barclay (Saint-Mathieu)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

7:50 - 8:15 p.m.

Ecole Jacques Barclay (Saint-Mathieu) Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel 7:50 - 8:15 p.m. November 24

10 Rue Saint-Marie (Lacolle)

Ft. James Barker Band + Clerel

9:00 - 9:30 p.m.

Since its inception, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised over $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for food banks in Canada and the U.S.