True to tradition, the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will once again roll through Montreal and surrounding areas.
The initiative first started in 1999 when, at the time, Canadian Pacific partnered with musicians to raise donations for food banks across the country.
The event has since expanded to include two itineraries -- one that makes its way across Canada and another that makes its way through parts of the United States.
At each designated station, a decorated train converts one of its cars into a temporary stage where musicians perform for approximately 30 minutes.
In exchange, attendees are encouraged to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation in support of local food banks across Canada.
Here are the locations in and around Montreal where the train will be stopping this year:
Since its inception, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised over $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for food banks in Canada and the U.S.