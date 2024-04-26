Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

&nbsp;

Our new friend Joey De La Rosa and the Harlem Globetrotters bring their high-energy basketball antics to the Bell Centre, Friday at 7pm and Place Bell, Saturday at 2pm.

Six acrobats, three trampolines, three moving walls: Esquive is French circus company Le Plus Petit Cirque du Monde’s homage to the art of trampolining. This breathtaking yet simple and focused piece is making its North American debut here at La Tohu before a short visit to Quebec City. All the set pieces were shipped here from Europe! Until Sunday.

Literary festival Blue Metropolis is back, with online and in-person programming at Hotel 10 downtown. There are readings, panels, awards… hear from writers exploring the complexity of climate change, Saturday, 10am or hear local poets deliver new poetry inspired by the city, Saturday, 12:30pm. Until Sunday.

The Montreal Clown Festival is a fun, fighting little festival that elevates an art form growing in strength in Montreal. Sample a wide variety of acts in one of the cabarets, or settle in for a hilarious solo show from out of town, like the eminently wondrous Old God (Alec Jones-Trujillo of Las Vegas, a bona fide Fringe hit last summer), LA-based Amrita Kaur Dhaliwal’s outsider-in-America tale in Driving Around and Vancouver’s Candy Roberts of Vancouver’s gender-bending rock fan Larry.

Information is a new, bilingual opera set during the explosive October Crisis of 1970. See this crucial moment in Quebec and Canadian history through the eyes of a young anglophone reporter, and her older francophone colleague. This is the second part of composer Tim Brady’s opera triptych. He collaborates here with writer Mishka Lavigine, who has created her first-ever libretto. Saturday and Sunday at Espace Wilder.

Go behind the scenes with Shakespeare’s heroines in Thy Woman’s Weeds, a new work by Montreal playwright Erin Shields. Seven stellar local actresses incarnate characters like Lady MacBeth, Goneril, Juliet and Ophelia as we weave between the stage and wings. Stepping in as director, Shakespeare-in-the-Park’s Amanda Kellock unpicks the patriarchal worlds the Bard built for his female characters, at the Centaur until May 12.

Acclaimed playwright Drew Hayden Taylor returns to the city for his second Montreal show of the season, with his new play, Open House. Four would-be home buyers visit an open house; their differing backgrounds set up a debate about who most deserves the keys. This Infinitheatre show is coming at a timely moment, when housing is at a premium across the country. Until Sunday, at Factory Studios, 2000 Rue Notre Dame E.

Seventy artists will trace thousands of years of Chinese dance and music in Zhong Yi 2024: Chinese Dance through Time. This is the 25th annual production by the Montreal Centre of Chinese Culture and Arts, and will include contemporary dance as well as movement from Tang Dynasty. Sunday, 7pm at Théâtre Maisonneuve.

Friday’s music picks: French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf plays a Jazz Fest-sponsored show at MTelus, 8pm. Colombian rock band Aterciopelados play the Beanfield, 8pm. Philly indie rockers Slaughter Beach, Dog at Le Ministere, 8pm.

Saturday’s music picks: Rock singer Hannah Wicklund brings her Hell in the Hallway Tour to L’Escogriffe, 8pm.

Ensemble Caprice and Ensemble ArtChoral team up to perform Mozart’s iconic Requiem, as well as his Jupiter Symphony and Ave Verum Corpus, at Maison symphonique, Saturday at 7:30pm.

Sunday’s music picks: Scottish indie vets Belle & Sebastian at MTelus, 8pm. Michigan rockers Pop Evil at Le Studio TD, 8pm.

New Hampshire-born late night favourite Adam Newman headlines at The Comedy Nest, with support from the likes of Todd Van Allen, Kyra Carleton, Marianne Mandrusiak and more! Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Several shows on tap at Montreal Improv in St Henri, including The Immigrant Edition, an improv show based on real-life stories of moving to start a new life, Friday 9:30pm.

Over 200 works of art will be available for viewing - and sale - at The Art By The Water Exhibit, with proceeds going to The Simon Change Foundation for Change, which will help youth living with autism and special needs. Simon is a Montreal-based fashion designer who has been recognized for his philanthropic work over the decades. Until Sunday at the historic Beaconsfield Yacht Club.

The Baie d’Urfe Curling Club and West Island Community Shares are holding their annual shindig, with live music by The Electric Street Band, with a buffet and drinks, Saturday 5pm to raise money for the One Team. One Dream. Cancer Care non-profit. Get in touch with jemorrison23@gmail.com to purchase your ticket.

At burlesque headquarters The Wiggle Room: owner Frenchy Jones hosts two nights of magic: Planet Boob: Space-Themed Burlesque goes Friday, 9pm with Enshantay, Eva Von Lips, Jolie Lolita and Sucre a la Creme. Fantasy follow science fiction on Saturday, at 9pm: Mythical Creatures, with Holly Von Sin, Tristan Ginger, Rosie Bourgeoisie and Zyra Lee Vanity. Then, alt drag and burlesque performers join Yikes Macaroni’s Strip Cheese lineup: Aquarius Moon, Augusta Wind, Malinka Molotov, Fay Miss and Lucy Gervais, Sunday, 8pm.

ONGOING EVENTS

Pointe-À-Callière Museum has launched a first-in-Canada show, Olmecs and the Civilizations of the Gulf of Mexico Explore 4,000 years of Olmec history through nearly 300 objects, some of which will be seen for the first time by the public. What’s fascinating is that traces of the Olmecs were not really “discovered” until the 1800s. This show, a collaboration with Mexico’s Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia, runs until September 15.

Explore the beauty and diversity of our natural world in Root for Nature. This new, 90-minute show is a “nature hike” indoors, conceived as a powerful piece of edutainment inspired by the COP15 biodiversity talks hosted by Montreal in late 2022. This collaboration between National Geographic and OASIS Immersive Studios will take place in the same location as the UN conference, at the Palais des congrès. Also at the venue: Dreaming of Asia is a stunning exploration of Chinese and Japanese culture, making its North American premiere at OASIS Immersions. French digital art studio Danny Rose has crafted four different experiences, including a look at shadow puppet theatre.

The Horizon of Khufu: A Journey in Ancient Egypt is a virtual reality experience that brings you into the giant pyramid in Giza, a 146-metre high pyramid built nearly 3,000 years before the Common era. Noted Egyptologist Peter Der Manuelian will be your guide. Studio PHI has brought in this for a North American first. Until May 31, in the Old Port at 2 rue de la Commune.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts explores how nature inspired two great artists of the 20th cetury. Georgia O’Keefe and Henry Moore: Giants of Modern Art is an exhibit curated by the San Diego Museum of Art; it recreates both artists’ studios down to minute detail. Admire O’Keefe bodacious flowers and landscapes, contrasted with Moore’s sculptures inspired by stones and bones, and his Helmet heads. Until June 2.

The Arsenal hosts Immersive Disney Animation, which spotlights House of Mouse characters and music, including movies like Frozen, The Lion King and The Little Mermaid. At Arsenal Contemporary Gallery until May 4.

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience. The show profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects. Two of the McCord’s current shows include Becoming Montreal is about the depictions of the city in the 1800s, and Wampum: Beads of diplomacy, which displays over 40 wampum belts from different collections, underscoring their symbolism and history.

Visit the city’s newest museum: Centre des Mémoires Montréalaises promises to capture the metropois’ history and citizens. Check out the vintage neon signs at the entrance, and look for the colourful balls that once decorated Ste-Catherine in the Gay Village. There are two exhibition up now: a lookback at the 90 years of Le Chaînon, the women’s shelter and resource centre, and Détours, which focuses on hidden corners of the city. Located at 1201 St Laurent.