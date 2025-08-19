Sid Stevens, the co-founder of Montreal-based community organization Sun Youth, has died at age 85.

The organization said Stevens died Sunday surrounded by loved ones.

Listen: Trudie Mason looks back at Sid Stevens' legacy

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

An obituary on Sun Youth's website pays tribute to Stevens's legacy of "generosity, solidarity and community engagement" during more than 70 years of service to Montreal's youth and vulnerable populations.

Listen: CJAD 800 speaks to Sid Stevens for his 80th birthday

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

"Sid Stevens looked back on over seven decades of community service with pride, knowing he realized his childhood ambition of 'making a difference,'" the obituary read.

C'est avec beaucoup de tristesse que j'apprends le décès de l'un des fondateurs de Jeunesse au Soleil @SunYouthOrg, Sid Stevens. Membre de l'Ordre de Montréal, il a bâti une organisation au service des Montréalaises et des Montréalais. Mes pensées vont à ses ami-es et à sa… pic.twitter.com/Y6vttDAktm — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 18, 2025

Very saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Stevens. The institution that is Sun Youth was built through years of hard work and determination that he and co-founder Earl de la Perralle built over the last decades.



A lifelong champion of inner-city youth and low-income families,… https://t.co/4BZ6pLSLfg — Elisabeth Prass (@elisabethprass) August 18, 2025

So saddened by this news. A giant of a Montrealer who's legacy will live on for a very long time. Condolences to his family & friends & everyone at Sun Youth https://t.co/31mjV5Yiq1 — Terry DiMonte 🇨🇦🇮🇱 (@TerryDiMonte) August 18, 2025

With files from The Canadian Press.