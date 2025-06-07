Marc Garneau has died at the age of 76.

Garneau was the first Canadian to go into space and flew on three space shuttle missions. From 2001 to 2005, he was president of the Canadian Space Agency. He eventually entered politics and was elected to the House of Commons in 2008.

Liberal MP for Lac Saint-Louis and current Speaker of the House of Commons, Francis Scarpaleggia pays tribute to Marc Garneau. Listen:

&nbsp;

Former Canadian astronaut and Governor General, Julie Payette joined Andrew Carter to pay tribute to her colleague and friend. Listen:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Political commentator and former leader of the NDP, Tom Mulcair joined Andrew Carter to pay tribute to his political adversary. Listen:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

From the CJAD 800 archives: In 2024, Marc Garneau released an autobiography titled, "A Most Extraordinary Ride: Space, Politics, and the Pursuit of a Canadian Dream." He spoke to Andrew Carter about it. Listen: