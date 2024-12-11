As heard on The Andrew Carter Morning Show on December 11, 2024, home designer Karl Lohnes shares his gingerbread banana loaf recipe. You can follow Karl on Instagram for more.

A super-moist, dense banana bread loaf with holiday flavours. Freezes well, so make ahead.

Wet ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 splash vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup old bananas

1/3 cup of yogurt or sour cream

1/4 cup molasses

Dry ingredients:

1.5 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/8 tsp ground cloves

Instructions: