As heard on The Andrew Carter Morning Show on December 11, 2024, home designer Karl Lohnes shares his gingerbread banana loaf recipe. You can follow Karl on Instagram for more.
A super-moist, dense banana bread loaf with holiday flavours. Freezes well, so make ahead.
Wet ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 1 splash vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup old bananas
- 1/3 cup of yogurt or sour cream
- 1/4 cup molasses
Dry ingredients:
- 1.5 cups flour
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tsp ground ginger
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp ground cloves
Instructions:
- Heat oven to 350f. Spray 9x5 inch pan.
- Mix wet ingredients in large bowl until smooth and creamy.
- Mix dry indents in medium bowl. Use a whisk to aerate and ensure all clumps are broken up.
- Add dry into wet. Stir until combined (don’t over mix).
- Spoon into prepared pan. Bake on lower 1/3 of oven (or toaster oven).
- Bake for 60 minutes. Test with toothpick inserted in centre.
- Let cool in pan for 10-20 minutes. Flip onto wire rack to cool.
- Add icing if you wish. Vanilla, cinnamon, rum or cream cheese icing flavours work great.