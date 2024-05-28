After a television career of more than 25 years, CTV Montreal weather specialist Lori Graham will be leaving the station on May 30.

The new came earlier this month when Graham announced she made the decision to spend more time giving back to her faith community on the South Shore.

CTV Montreal colleagues have since put together a video tribute featuring some of the major weather-related events Graham has covered over the years.

Listeners and viewers can send along their well wishes via a virtual guestbook.