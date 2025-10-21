The upcoming holiday season means the return of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train.

First started in 1999 by Canadian Pacific, the CPKC Holiday Train makes stops along the railway's Canadian and American lines to raise funds for local food banks.

A fully decorated train makes stops at various locations and a train car is converted into a temporary stage where various musicians perform for approximately 30 minutes.

In exchange, attendees are encouraged to make a monetary or non-perishable food donation in support of local food banks.

Here is where the train will be stopping in and around Montreal this year:

November 19

Montreal West EXO Commuter Station (Montreal West)

Ft. Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde

7:00 - 7:30 p.m

Beaconsfield EXO Commuter Station (Beaconsfield)

Ft. Smash Mouth and JJ Wilde

8:30 - 9:00 p.m.

Rue Cartier between Rue Lemieux and Rue Maisonneuve (Lac-Mégantic)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

12:00 - 12:30 p.m.

795 Rue de la Rand (Sherbrooke)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

4:45 - 5:15 p.m.

191 Rue Victoria (Farnham)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

8:45 - 9:15 p.m.

Old Malone Road (Kahnawake)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

5:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Sainte-Catherine EXO Commuter Station (Saint-Constant)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

6:00 - 6:30 p.m.

1 Chemin de la Gare (Delson)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

6:55 - 9:20 p.m.

Ecole Jacques Barclay (Saint-Mathieu)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

7:50 - 8:15 p.m.

10 Rue Saint-Marie (Lacolle)

Ft. Tyler Shaw and Brittany Kennell

9:00 - 9:30 p.m.

Over the years, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised over $24.3 million and more than 5.3 million pounds of food for food banks in Canada and the U.S.