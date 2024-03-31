After announcing his retirement last summer, Sunday marked Ken Connors' last day as host of Weekends with Ken and co-host of the CJAD 800 Trivia Show. While he is stepping down from full-time work at the Montreal radio station, he will continue to do fill-in hosting on CJAD 800 for the foreseeable future.

See some of the photos from Ken's final weekend show below and sign his online guestbook here.

Today is @KenInMontreal's last weekend shift on CJAD 800. Listen live: 800 AM in Montreal, on @iHeartRadioCA, at https://t.co/Llh0BHnAcn or ask your smart speaker. Plus, send your messages to Ken here: https://t.co/rJhC2WBKzB pic.twitter.com/dJGhTEBQvj — CJAD 800 Montreal (@CJAD800) March 31, 2024

Today is @KenInMontreal's last weekend shift on CJAD 800. Listen live: 800 AM in Montreal, on @iHeartRadioCA, at https://t.co/Llh0BHnAcn or ask your smart speaker. Plus, send your messages to Ken here: https://t.co/rJhC2WBKzB pic.twitter.com/KDJSOxXydG — CJAD 800 Montreal (@CJAD800) March 31, 2024

Today is @KenInMontreal's last weekend shift on CJAD 800. Listen live: 800 AM in Montreal, on @iHeartRadioCA, at https://t.co/Llh0BHnAcn or ask your smart speaker. Plus, send your messages to Ken here: https://t.co/rJhC2WBKzB pic.twitter.com/xSMOahqeso — CJAD 800 Montreal (@CJAD800) March 31, 2024

Today is @KenInMontreal's last weekend shift on CJAD 800. Listen live: 800 AM in Montreal, on @iHeartRadioCA, at https://t.co/Llh0BHnAcn or ask your smart speaker. Plus, send your messages to Ken here: https://t.co/rJhC2WBKzB pic.twitter.com/xSMOahqeso — CJAD 800 Montreal (@CJAD800) March 31, 2024