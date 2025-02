Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can save!

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian . You can also follow him on X and Instagram

METRO (FEB 13th – FEB 20th)

12 Rose Bouquet SALE: $29.99

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23 avg.

Boneless Top Sirloin Roast SALE: $15.41 avg.

Cap-Off Top Sirloin Picanha Steak SALE: $14.09 avg.

Platinum AAA Angus Beef Striploin Steak SALE: $15.20 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack SALE: $16.96 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Fontaine Family Lamb Chop SALE: $14.32 avg

Fresh Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet SALE: $11.01 avg.

Basket of Nectarines 2 lb REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

Blackberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Selection Large Eggs, Value Pack 30 pk SALE: $9.89

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.88

JANES Chicken Wings REG: $20.99 SALE: $10.99

JANES Chicken Strips SALE: $10.99

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

General Mills / Kellogg’s Cereal SALE: $3.99

Fontaine Santé Traditional Hummus 260 g REG : $5.29 SALE : $2.99

Campbell's Ready To Use Chicken Broth 900 mL REG: $2.99 SALE: 3 x $5.00

Miss Vickie's Chips REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.75

REAL DAIRY Ice Cream 1.5 L REG: $8.49 SALE: $4.94

Drumstick Vanilla and Caramel Dessert Cones 4pk REG: $9.29 SALE: $4.94

REDPATH Sugar 2kg REG: $3.49 SALE: $2.49

MAXI (FEB 13th – FEB 20th)

Maple Leaf Prime Whole Chicken 1 kg SALE: $16.00 avg.

Chicken Breast Skinless Bone In, Club Pack SALE: $10.77 avg.

Blade Roast, Boneless SALE: $21.70 avg.

Beef T-Bone Steak SALE: $17.31 avg.

Pork Loin Combo Chops, Club Pack SALE: $12.32 avg.

Strawberries 454g REG: $3.88 SALE: $2.49

Farmer's Market Mandarin, 4 lb bag SALE: $4.88

Cucumber SALE: $1.00

POST Cereal SALE: $2.99

OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L SALE: $4.29

Lactantia Traditional Spread 427 g REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.55

PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 250g SALE: $3.99

BLACK DIAMOND Cheese Slices REG: $3.50 SALE: $2.99

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries SALE: $2.00

BARILLA Pasta REG: $2.79 SALE: $2.00

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce SALE: $3.00

BREYERS Ice Cream SALE: $3.99

Chapmans Milk Chocolate Ice Cream Bar 8pk REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.49

Miss Vickie's Chips SALE: $3.99

Eggo’s 8pk SALE: $3.49

Royal Paper Towel 3pk SALE: $4.00

President's Choice Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $7.00

Dove Body Wash. Soap, Antiperspirant SALE: $4.99

SUPER C (FEB 13th – FEB 20th)

Rose Bouquet SALE: $24.99 PRICE MEMBER: $16.99

Chicken Legs with Back Value Pack, 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $5.74 avg.

Boneless and Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $19.26 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast SALE: $15.90 avg.

Stewing Beef Cubes SALE: $12.72 avg.

Lean Ground Beef SALE: $23.12 avg.

Rack of Pork, Vaccum Packed 1 roast per tray SALE: $6.67 avg.

Blueberries 170g $4.99 SALE: $1.77

Blackberries 170g $4.99 SALE: $1.77

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Cucumber SALE $0.99

Yellow Fleshed Potatoes 10 lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Life Smart Free Run Hence Large Eggs, Naturalia REG: $6.89 SALE: $4.99

BECEL Original Margarine 850g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

Kellogg's Cereal, Family Size REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.47

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizza REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.94

St-Hubert Frozen Chicken Pot Pie 800 g REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99

KRAFT Singles REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.47

SELECTION Pasta SALE: $1.99

Five Roses/Robin Hood All Purpose Flour 10kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $11.97

Scotties Tissue 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $3.77

IGA (FEB 13th – FEB 20th)

Rose Bouquet SALE: $29.99

Whole Chicken SALE: $13.64 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks Value Pack, 12 Drumsticks SALE: $9.61 avg.

Full Trim Family Size Beef Tenderloin 1 fillet (approx. 700 g) SALE: $30.85 avg.

Boneless Blade Inside Roast 1 roast (approx. 850 g) SALE: $20.60 avg.

Boneless, Family Size Beef Stewing Cubes 1 pack (approx. 800 g) SALE: $15.86 avg.

Osso Buco Value Pack Pork Hocks 1 shank (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $9.79 avg.

La Fernandière Hot Mild Italian Sausage Combo 675 g REG : $9.99 SALE : $6.99

Strawberries 454g REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.44

Romaine Lettuce, 3pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.97

Baby Bell 4 Pack Peppers REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.97

COMPLIMENTS Butter 454g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.49

COMPLIMENTS Cheese Block 400g REG : $6.99 SALE: $5.99

Mère Michel Bacon REG : $7.49 SALE : $6.49

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.95

Danone Activia Stirred Vanilla Yogurt 650 g REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.96

Kellogg's Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

Campbell's Ready To Serve Chicken Broth 900 ml REG: $2.69 SALE: $1.77 PRICE MEMBER: $1.22

Lantic Granulated Sugar 2 KG REG: $3.49 SALE: $2.47

OASIS Orange Juice 1500ml REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.49

Eggos 8pk REGL $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Dove Body Wash. Soap, Antiperspirant SALE: $4.85

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $6.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk REG: $13.29 SALE: $6.99

JEAN COUTU (FEB 13th – FEB 20th)

SUNLIGHT / GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk SALE: $8.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 12pk SALE: $8.99

SELECTION Paper Towel 12pk SALE: $8.99

DAWN Dishwashing Liquid SALE: $3.99

PALMOLIVE Dishwashing Liquid SALE: 2 x $5.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.59

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.99

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $4.99

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $3.99

Christie Cookie/Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

Dr. Oetker Pizza SALE: $3.99

JANES Chicken Strips / Nuggets SALE: $6.99

GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

BOUNTY Paper Towel 4pk SALE: $5.99

CREST / COLGATE Toothpaste SALE: $0.88