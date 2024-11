METRO (Nov 14th - Nov 20th)

FLAMINGO Seasonned Young Turkey SALE: $26.24 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23 avg.

Boneless Top Sirloin Roast 320 g SALE: $15.41 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $18.49 avg.

Beef Stew Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $17.84 avg.

Center-Cut Pork Loin Chops, Value Pack 5 chops per tray SALE: $12.10 avg.

METROGO! Mild Italian Sausages 6 sausages per tray SALE: $10.57 avg.

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Local Yellow Onions 2 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Local Carrots 2 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77

LA CAGE Chicken Wings SALE: $15.99 + 2nd Box is $1

MÈRE MICHEL Naturally Smoked Bacon 375 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.44

LAFLEUR Pork And Beef Sausages10 sausages REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Singles Cheese Slices REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.97

PHILADELPHIA Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.95

DRUMSTICK Ice Cream Cones 4x140 mL REG: $9.29 SALE: $4.94

REAL DAIRY Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $8.49 SALE: $4.94

SCOTTIES Tissues 6pk REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.47

SPONGE TOWELS 3pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $7.47

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $12.79 SALE: $7.47

MAXI (Nov 14th - Nov 20th)

Skinless Chicken Breasts, Club Size SALE: $9.23 avg.

Top sirloin roast $12.17 avg.

Smoked Pork Picnic Shoulder SALE: $10.32 avg.

Pork Loin Chop, Center Cut SALE: $9.25 avg.

Del Monte Morning Sun Orange Juice Blend No Pulp 2.5 l REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.00

Italpasta pasta 450g REG: $1.49 SALE: $0.74

Saputo Mozzarellissima 1 kg REG: $17.99 SALE: $10.55

Hellmann's Mayonnaise REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99

Breyers Ice Cream 1.66 L SALE: $3.99

Magnum Ice Cream Bars 3pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49 PRICE MEMBER $4.99

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream REG: $6.49 SALE: $6.27 PRICE MEMBER $4.99

Post Cereal REG: $3.49 SALE: $2.90

General Mills Cereal REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

SUPER C (Nov 14th - Nov 20th)

Boneless and Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $12.24 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $21.14 avg.

Bone-in Center-Cut Pork Loin Roast SALE: $11.00 avg.

Back Ribs Pork 1 per tray SALE: $8.31 avg.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $11.85 avg.

Pineapple SALE: $2.99

Blackberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Raspberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Yellow Fleshed Potatoes 10 lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

English Cucumber SALE: $0.99

Mango SALE: $0.99

Avocado SALE: $0.99

Green Giant Canned Vegetables SALE: $0.99

St-Hubert Sauce SALE: $0.99

Mr. Noodles SALE: $0.99

Clover Leaf Tuna SALE: $0.99

Selection 14% Sour Cream 250 mL SALE: $0.99

Burnbrae Farms Large Free Run Omega 3 Eggs 12pkREG: $6.89 SALE: $4.99

P'tit Québec Cheese Blocks 400g REG: $7.69 SALE: $4.87

Tropicana Orange Juice 1.36 L REG: $5.49 SALE: $4.49

General Mills Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.87

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

WALMART (Nov 14th - Nov 20th)

Your Fresh Market Mini Yellow Potatoes REG: $3.97 SALE: $1.24

Raspberries SALE: $2.97

Fontaine Santé Hummus REG : $5.28 SALE : $3.97

Mère Michel Bacon SALE: $3.77

Kraft Singles REG : $5.48 SALE : $3.97

Great Value Cheese Blocks 400g SALE: 2 x $11.00

Great Value Breaded Chicken Burgers Strips or Nuggets REG: $5.97 SALE: $4.97

Activia Yogurt 650 g SALE: 3 x $10..

Classico Pasta Sauce SALE : $2.97

Philadelphia Cream Cheese SALE : 2 x $8.00

Robin Hood Flour 8kg REG: $11.97 SALE: $8.97

Royale Toilet Paper 30pk REG : $29.97 SALE : $19.97

Purex Laundry Detergent REG : $15.97 SALE: $9.27

IGA (Nov 14th - Nov 20th)

Whole Chicken SALE: $13.64 avg.

Fresh Chicken Legs Family Size, 6 legs SALE: $3.98

Lean Ground Beef 1 pack (approx. 1.2 kg) SALE: $19.81 avg.

Inside Round French Roast 1 roast SALE: $11.02

Osso Buco Value Pack Pork Hocks 1 shank (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $13.21 avg.

Compliments Yellow Potatoes 4.54 KG REG: $6.99 SALE: $1.99

Eggs REG: $4.15 SALE: $3.49

Cavendish Farms Original Hash Brown Patties REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.99

Cheerios Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $2.87

KELLOGG’s Cereal REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.77

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

Becel Brick Plant Based Spread 454 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

St-Hubert Fresh Pork BBQ Back Rib REG: $17.99 SALE: $9.99

Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: 3 x $10.00

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream SALE: 2 x $10.00

JEAN COUTU (Nov 14th - Nov 20th)

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: 3 x $10.00

MR CLEAN Cleaning Products SALE: 3 x$10.00

NAYA Water 15x330ml or 20x500ml SALE: 3 x $10.00

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $4.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $4.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

PC Bacon SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

CHRISTIE Cookies or Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

PUREX Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

ROYALE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $6.99

NO NAME or PC Tissues SALE: $5.49

COLGATE or CREST Toothpaste SALE: $0.88