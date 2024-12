METRO (DEC 12th – DEC 18th)

Butterball Whole Turkey 5-7 kg $25.68 avg.

Chicken Legs with Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray $17.61 avg.

Platinum AAA Angus Beef Striploin Steak SALE: $15.20

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $18.49 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Pork and Veal, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $18.49

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Clementines 4 lb REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Small Yellow-Fleshed Potatoes 3 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Fresh Attitude Organic Baby Spinach 312 g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Irrésistible Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Selection Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.99

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47

Selection Frozen BBQ Chicken Wings / Chicken Strips REG: $12.99 SALE: $9.99

Miss Vickie's Chips REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.99

Cashmere Toilet Paper REG: $17.49 SALE: $11.00

Sponge Towels Paper Towel 6pk REG: $20.99 SALE: $11.00

MAXI (DEC 12th – DEC 18th)

Boneless, skinless chicken breast SALE: $11.56 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Club Size SALE: $20.35 avg.

Semi-lean ground pork, club size SALE: $8.57 avg.

Pineapple REG: $3.00 SALE: $1.44

Market Delights Russet Potatoes, 10 lb bag REG: $5.99 SALE: $1.77

Broccoli REG: $2.77 SALE: $1.44

President's Choice Bacon REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

P’tit Quebec Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

No Name Cheese Block 400g REG: $5.79 SALE: $4.44

Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.00

Unico vegetable oil 3 L REG: $11.49 SALE: $6.79

Eggo’s 8pk SALE: $3.49

Planters Mixed Nuts 225 SALE: $3.00

CORONA 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $30.01

HEINEKEN 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $31.12

STELLA ARTOIS 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE : $31.12

Royal Tissue 6pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.33

SUPER C (DEC 12th – DEC 18th)

Flamingo Frozen Seasoned Turkey SALE: $11.04 avg. – FRIDAY SATURDAY ONLY!

Boneless Turkey Breast, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $11.00 avg.

Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $11.92 avg.

Beef Striploin Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $14.97 avg.

Bourguignon Hip Beef Cubes SALE: $17.84 avg.

Boneless Beef Striploin Roast SALE: $19.26 avg.

Lean Ground Beef SALE: $23.12 avg.

Side Ribs Pork 2 per tray SALE: $18.46 avg.

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Pineapple REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

Avocado REG: $1.99 SALE: $0.99

Yellow Fleshed Potatoes 10 lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

Broccoli REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.49

Bolthouse Farms Baby-Cut Carrots REG: $2.49 SALE: $0.99

SELECTION Butter 454g REG: $5.88 SALE: $4.88

Mère Michel Bacon REG: $7.49 SALE : $4.44

General Mills Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.97

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

BARILLA Pasta REG: $2.69 SALE: $1.65

IGA (DEC 12th – DEC 18th)

Exceldor Seasoned Frozen Grade A Turkey SALE: $19.68 avg.

Fresh Chicken Legs, 6 legs SALE: $9.23 avg.

Boneless Chicken Breasts Family Pack, 4 breasts SALE: $7.43 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Family Size 1 pack (approx. 1.2 kg) SALE: $21.13 avg.

Pork Chops Center Cut, 6 chops SALE: $8.80 avg.

Lamb Shank 1 shank SALE: $21.50 avg

Hass Avocados 5pk REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Compliments Eggs 12pk REG: $4.15 SALE: $3.33

ST HUBERT Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99

ST HUBERT Pork BBQ Back Ribs REG: $17.99 SALE: $9.99

NESTLE Real Dairy ice Cream 1.5L REG: $8.99 SALE: $4.94

Kellogg's Cereal Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

Philadelphia Cream Cheese 250 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.95

Compliments Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Lesters Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

CASCADES Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $11.79 SALE: $5.97

ROYALE Tissue 6pk REG: $11.49 SALE : $5.97

JEAN COUTU (DEC 12th – DEC 18th)

CASHEMERE Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $10.49 (Until DEC 15th) REST OF WEEK: $11.49

SELECTION Tissue 6pk SALE: $3.49 (Until DEC 15th) REST OF WEEK: $4.49

SPONGETOWELS Paper Towel 6-12pk SALE: $8.99 (Until DEC 15th) REST OF WEEK: $9.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: 3 x $10.00

GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: 3 x $10.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

PC Bacon SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

NO NAME or PC Facial Tissues 6pk SALE: $5.49

SMARTFOOD Popcorn or MISS VICKIE'S Chips SALE: $7.50

CHRISTIE Crackers / Cookies SALE: 2 x $5.00

PUREX Laundry Detergent SALE: $6.99