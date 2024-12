METRO (DEC 5th – DEC 11th)

FLAMINGO Seasoned Young Turkey SALE: $12.68 - $25.36 avg.

BUTTERBALL Whole Turkey SALE: $17.12 - $43.19 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

PLATINUM AAA Angus Beef Striploin Steak SALE: $15.20 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $15.41 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

Pork Side Ribs, Value Pack 2 racks per tray SALE: $19.80 avg.

Center-Cut Pork Loin Chops, Value Pack 5 chops per tray SALE: $12.10 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $6.46 avg.

Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Blackberries REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.99

SELECTION Butter 454g REG: $5.88 SALE: $4.88

PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99

FONTAINE SANTÉ Hummus 454g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

ST-HUBERT Breaded Chicken Strips REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99

ST-HUBERT Frozen Chicken Pot Pie REG: $13.99 SALE: $7.99

PRIMO Pasta REG: $3.79 SALE: 2 x $5.00

LESTERS Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

LA CAGE Ribs REG: $18.99 SALE: $10.99

GENERAL MILLS Cereal REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.87

REAL DAIRY Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $8.49 SALE: $4.94

DRUMSTICK Dessert Cones 4x140 mL REG: $9.29 SALE: $4.94

EGGO’s 16 pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (DEC 5th – DEC 11th)

FLAMINGO Seasoned Young Turkey SALE: $17.36 avg.

Grass-fed lean ground beef, 2 pack 900 g REG: $8.88 SALE: $12.00

Blueberries SALE: $2.88

Blackberries SALE: $2.88

Clementines 5 pounds 2.3 kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.75

Avocados REG: $1.99 SALE: $0.88

MARKET DELIGHTS Yellow Onions, 3 lb bag REG: $3.79 SALE: $1.88

MARKET DELIGHTS Carrots, 3 lb bag REG: $3.79 SALE: $1.88

LACTANTIA Butter 454 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.88

TROPICANA Orange juice 1.36 L REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.88

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 445 ml REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.88

BERNARD Maple Syrup 540 ml REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.88

MCCAIN Fries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.88

SAPUTO Mozzarellissima 500 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.88

PRIMO Pasta REG: $2.79 SALE: $1.00

Flamingo BBQ Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $10.88

SUPER C (DEC 5th – DEC 11th)

Chicken Legs with Back Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $11.53 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $21.14 avg.

Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $11.85 avg.

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Mango REG: $1.99 SALE: $0.99

Pineapple SALE: $2.99

Carrots 3lb REG: $3.49 SALE: $0.87

Yellow Onions 3lb REG: $3.49 SALE: $0.87

Selection Eggs 12pk REG: $4.09 SALE: $3.77

TROPICANA Orange Juice 1.36 L REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.99

P'TIT QUÉBEC Cheese 400 g REG: $7.69 SALE: $4.87

PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 340g REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.97

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce 410ml REG: $3.99 SALE: #2.97

MIKES Frozen Pizza REG: $10.99 SALE: $5.99

QUAKER Ceral REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

SELECTION Canola / Vegetable Oil 3L SALE: $6.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk SALE: $6.49 PRICE MEMBER: $5.99

IGA (DEC 5th – DEC 11th)

Sterling Silver Boneless Thick Cut Striploin Steak (approx. 300 g) SALE: $14.54 avg.

Boneless Blade Inside Roast 1 roast (approx. 850 g) SALE: $20.60 avg.

Lean Ground Value Pack Pork 1 pack (approx. 500 g) SALE: $3.30 avg.

Lean Family Pack Ground Veal 1 pack (approx. 900 g) SALE: $7.48 avg.

Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

COMPLIMENTS Oranges 1.36kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.87

KELLOGG’s / POST Cereal SALE: $3.99

COMPLIMENTS Butter 454g REG: 6.79 SALE: $4.88

Mère Michel Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.88 SCENE MEMBER: $3.88

Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47

Danone Activia Stirred Vanilla Yogurt 650 g REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.33

HEINZ Ketchup 1L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 445 ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.99

BREYERS Ice Cream 1.66 L REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.99

Robin Hood / Five Roses Flour 10kg reg: $20.99 SALE: $11.97

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

JEAN COUTU (DEC 5th – DEC 11th)

SCOTTIES Tissue 12pk SALE: $7.99

SELECTION Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $3.99

SELECTION Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $3.99

SUNLIGHT Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

TIDE Lundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

PC Bacon SALE: $4.99

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.77

DR.OETKER Pizza SALE: $3.99

NO NAME or PC Facial Tissues 6pk SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter SALE: $5.99

POST Cereal SALE: $2.99

PC or PALMOLIVE Dish Soap SALE: $1.99

ROYALE Toilet Paper 8-12pk SALE: $6.99