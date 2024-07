METRO (July 11th – July 17th)

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef Value Pack SALE: $9.42 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $11.88 avg.

Boneless Center-Cut Pork Chips, Value Pack SALE: $5.93 avg.

LIFE SMART Large Eggs Form Free Run Hens, Naturalia 12pk REG: $6.98 SALE: $3.97

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

KRAFT Thick Cheddar Cheese Slices REG: $7.79 SALE: $3.97

IRRESISTIBLES Maple Syrup 540ml REG: $10.49 SALE: $5.44

PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g REG:

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.00

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce 650ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.99

IRRESISTIBLES Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.44

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.95

MAXI (July 11th – July 17th)

Chicken Breast Skinless Bone In, Club Pack SALE: $10.77 avg.

Blackberries REG: $3.43 SALE: $1.25

ST HUBERT Frozen Back Ribs 680 g REG: $13.00 SALE: $9.99

NO NAME Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $4.00

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1Kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.00

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $15.49 SALE: $10.99

ROYALE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $8.99 SALE : $6.99

SUPER C (July 11th – July 17th)

Tomahawk Steak 1 steak per tray SALE: $42.50 avg.

Chicken Breast Back Attached, Value Pack2 to 3 per tray SALE: $7.21 avg.

Chicken Legs With Back, Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $11.46 avg.

Back Ribs Pork 1 per tray SALE: $12.72 avg.

Lean Ground Beef SALE: $19.74 avg.

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

BECEL Original Margarine 850 g REG: $8.49 SALE: $6.77

PHILADELPHIA Original Cream Cheese 340 g REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.47

SELECTION Frozen Chicken Wings REG: $11.99 SALE: $8.77

LESTERS Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.77

P'TIT QUÉBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.87

SELECTION Bacon REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

HÄAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream Bars 3pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

HÄAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream 450ml REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

IGA (July 11th – July 17th)

Lean Ground Value Pack Pork 1 pack (approx. 500 g) SALE: $2.75 avg.

Boneless Value Pack Chicken Thighs 12 thighs sale: $17.61 AVG.

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.49 SALE: $2.99

Romaine Lettuce 3pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.47

Local Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $7.99 PRICE MEMBER: $6.99

Cherries SALE: $4.95 avg.

P'TIT QUÉBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $5.99

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.69 SALE: $1.77

Flamingo Chicken Strips REF: $14.49 SALE: $11.99

JEAN COUTU (July 11th – July 17th)

BOUNCE, DOWNY, SUNLIGHT, TIDE Selected laundry DETERGENT and cleaning products sale: $4.99

DOVE hair and body care products sale: $4.99

BOUNTY Paper Towels 6pk SALE: $11.99

CHARMIN Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $11.99

CASCADES Toilet Paper 12pk SALE : $5.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

BEN & JERRY'S Ice cream SALE: 2 x $10.00

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: $3.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

NO NAME Cheese Block 400g SALE: 2 x $10.00

PC Bacon SALE: $5.99