METRO (OCT 31st – NOV 6th)

LIFE SMART Grain-Fed Whole Chicken SALE: $19.80 avg

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

PLATINUM Cap Off AAA Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak SALE: $13.22 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack SALE: $22.02 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: 11.75 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: 6.46 avg.

Pork Side Ribs, Value Pack 2 racks per tray SALE: $19.80 avg.

FONTAINE FAMILY Lamb Chop REG: $39.66 SALE: $14.32 avg.

Raspberries REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.99

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

SELECTION Butter 454 g REG: $5.89 SALE: $4.88

IRRESISTIBLES Barbecue Pork Back Ribs 680 g REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99

SELECTION Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

KELLOGG'S Cereal 345g REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 1.36 L REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.49

MAXI (OCT 31st – NOV 6th)

Sirloin steak SALE: $17.31 avg.

Extra lean ground beef, club size SALE: $20.18 avg.

Boneless, skinless chicken breast SALE: $11.56 avg.

PC MENU BLUE Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs SALE: $12.00 avg.

Semi-lean ground pork, club size SALE: $5.00 avg.

NATREL Finely filtered milk 1% 2 L REG: $5.19 SALE: $4.69

NO NAME Mozzarella Cheese Block 400g REG: $5.79 SALE: $3.99

Lafleur, Fresh pork and beef sausages 375 g REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

BATON ROUGE BBQ Pork Back Ribs 585 g REG: $14.99 SALE: $10.99

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.99

ST HUBERT Sauces REG: $1.99 SALE: $1.00

GREEN GIANT Canned Vegetables REG: $1.79 SALE: $1.00

ROBIN HOOD / FIVE ROSES All Purpose Flour 10kg SALE: $13.99

CHAPMAN'S Super Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches 12pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

BECEL Original Margarine 427 g SALE: $3.99

NO NAME 100% Pure Canola / Vegetable Oil 3 L REG: $8.79 SALE: $6.49

CASHMERE Toilet paper, 15 pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $5.99

SUPER C (OCT 31st – NOV 6th)

Chicken Legs with Back, Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $5.74 avg.

Boneless and Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $19.26 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $13.65 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Picnic Roasted Pork Shoulder 2 per tray SALE: $20.43 avg.

Bag of Spartan Apples 3 lb REG: $5.99 SALE: $0.99

Carrots 3 lb REG: $3.49 SALE: $0.94

Yellow Onions 3 lb REG: $3.49 SALE: $0.94

Blueberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.47

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

GENERAL MILLS Cereal REG: $499 SALE: $2.87

ROBIN HOOD / FIVE ROSES All Purpose Flour 10kg SALE: $13.99

Natrel 2% Milk, Fine-Filtered 2 L REG: $5.19 SALE: $4.59

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 340 g REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.97

HELLMAN’s Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

WALMART (OCT 31st – NOV 6th)

Pomegranates REG: $2.97 SALE: $0.94

Schneiders Bacon SALE:2 x $12.00

Deli Express Breaded Chicken Strips, Nuggets SALE: $4.94

Great Value Cheese Blocks 400g SALE: $2 x $11.00

Campbell's Soup SALE: $0.77

McCain Fries SALE: $2.77

Miss Vickie's Chips SALE: $2.97

Great Value Fully Cooked Pork Back Ribs SALE: $7.97

Becel Margarine 427 g SALE: $3.98

Dr.Oetker Giuseppe Pizza SALE: $4.94

Eggo Waffles 8-Pack SALE: $3.27

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $14.97

Tide Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.97

Dove or Dove Men+Care Body Wash SALE: $4.88

IGA (OCT 31st – NOV 6th)

Boneless Value Pack Chicken Thighs, 12 thighs (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $17.61 avg.

Exceldor Boneless Chicken Breast 4 breasts (approx. 750 g) SALE: $11.56 avg.

Sterling Silver Macreous Pave Steak 1 steak (approx. 200 g) SALE: $5.73 avg.

French Style Inside Round Steak 3 steaks (approx. 600 g) SALE: $13.21 avg.

Striploin Grilling Steak 1 steak (approx. 200 g) SALE: $3.52 avg.

Value Pack Beef Hip Cubes 1 pack (approx. 800 g) SALE: $17.62 avg.

Pork Chops Center Cut, 6 chops (approx. 800 g) SALE: $8.80 avg.

Family Size Pork Back Rib 1 rib (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $9.90

Lobster Tail 85 g REG: $11.49 SALE: $9.99

La Fernandière Hot Mild Italian Sausage Combo 675 g REG : $9.99 SALE : $6.99

Pomegranates REG: $4.99 SALE : $2.99

Raspberries REG : $5.99 SALE : $2.49

COMPLIMENTS Eggs 12pk SALE: $3.99

Hellmann's Big Squeeze Real Mayonnaise 750 ml REG: $7.29 SALE: $5.95

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza 390 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47

Classico Pasta Sauce 650 ml REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.99

St-Hubert Chicken Pie 800 g REG: $13.99 SALE: $10.99

Les Sucreries Beaurivage Dark Maple Syrup 540 ml REG : $9.99 SALE : $5.88

Kellogg's / General Mills Cereal, Family Size SALE: $5.47

Scotties Tissue 6pk REG: $10.49 SALE: $6.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12 pk SALE: $6.97

COMPLIMENTS Windshield Wiper Fluid REG: $4.69 SALE: $2.50 or 4 x $10.00

JEANCOUTU (OCT 31st – NOV 6th)

CHARMIN Toilet Paper 8pk SALE : $5.99

BOUNTY Paper Towel 4pk SALE: $5.99

SCOTTIE Tissue 6pk SALE: $4.99

LA PARISIENNE Laundry Detergent SALE : 3 x $10.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 KG SALE: $5.99

POST Cereal SALE: $2.99

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter 454 g SALE: $4.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

DR. OETKER Pizza SALE: $3.49

NO NAME or PC Tissue 6pk SALE: $4.99