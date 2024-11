METRO (Nov 21st – Nov 27th)

2 Whole Chickens Value Pack, 2 chickens per tray SALE: $13.02 avg.

Chicken Legs with Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Platinum AAA Angus Beef Ribsteak SALE: $24.79

Beef Striploin Steak SALE: $13.22 avg.

Inside Round French Roast SALE: $12.94 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $12.33 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Pork Side Ribs, Value Pack 2 racks per tray SALE: $19.80 avg.

Fresh Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet SALE: $10.97 avg.

Mango REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Nutri Large Brown Eggs 12pk SALE: $4.59

BECEL Plant Based Butter 454g REG: $7.79 SALE: $2.98

Lafleur Hot Dogs REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

KRAFT Miracle Whip 890ml REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.97

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.99

Kraft Original Cheddar Cheese, Thick Slices REG: $7.79 SALE: $3.97

Delverde Pasta REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.67

General Mills / Kellogg’s Cereal, Family Size SALE: $5.99

Benny's Best Pork Back Ribs 595 g REG: $18.99 SALE: $9.99

PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

MAXI (Nov 21st – Nov 27th)

Whole Chicken SALE: $6.85 avg.

Semi-lean ground pork, club size SALE: $8.57 avg.

Clementines SALE: $3.99

Mango REG: $1.49 SALE : $0.99

Pineapple SALE: $4.00

Lactantia Salted Butter 454 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

Silk Almond drink REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.33

Tropicana Orange juice REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.33

No Name Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $4.79 SALE: $4.00

Catelli Pasta Sauce 600ml REG : $2.69 SALE : $1.25

Black Diamond Sliced ​​Cheddar Cheese REG: $4.89 SALE: $2.50

Cracker Barrel / P’tit Quebec Cheese Block 400g SALE: $6.00

NO NAME Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $3.99

St Hubert Frozen pork back ribs REG: $13.00 SALE: $9.99

Planters Mixed Nuts SALE: $3.88

Budweiser / Bud Light 24pk SALE: $30.56

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $9.00 SALE: $7.99

SpongeTowels Paper Towel 6pk REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.99

SUPER C (Nov 21st – Nov 27th)

Prime Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts SALE: $12.23 avg.

Life Smart Extra Lean Ground Chicken 450 g SALE: $5.47

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack 1 roast SALE: $13.09 avg.

Red Grill Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $19.11 avg.

Inside Round Sandwich Steak 4 to 5 slices per tray SALE: $7.88 avg.

Boneless Turkey Breast, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $10.69 avg.

Pork Fillet 2 per tray SALE: $6.48 avg.

Pineapple REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.76

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.75

Bolthouse Farms Baby-Cut Carrots 340 g REG: $1.49 SALE: $0.94

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.77

SELECTION Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.86

P'tit Québec Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.69 SALE: $5.99

POST Cereal REG: $4.79 SALE: $2.85

Eggo 16pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.99

McCain Fries REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.99

Becel Original Margarine 850 g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.73

Kubba Premium Basmati Rice 4.54 kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $9.85

Five Roses All Purpose White Flour 10 kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $11.97

Dove Body Wash 325ml REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.85

WALMART (Nov 21st – Nov 27th)

Marcangelo Fresh Chicken Kabobs REG: $13.97 SALE: $8.97

Blueberries REG: $4.97 SALE: $2.44

Clementines SALE: $5.97

Mini Cucumbers REG: $6.97 SALE: $3.97

Large White Eggs 18pk SALE: $6.98

Great Value Butter 454g REG: $5.87 SALE: $4.87

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $5.97 SALE: $3.47

Flamingo Breaded Chicken Burgers, Nuggets, Chicken Strips or Popcorn Chicken SALE: $10.98

Decacer Maple Syrup REG: $9.47 SALE: $5.97

General Mills Family Size Cereal REG: $6.97 SALE: $5.47

Becel Margarine 637 g - 850 g REG: $8.48 SALE: $6.98

Silk Plant-Based Beverage SALE: 2 x $8.00

Planters Mixed Nuts SALE: $3.97

Eska Natural Spring Water 24 x 500 mL REG: $6.18 SALE: $3.97

Royale Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $10.97 SALE: $8.97

Bounty Paper Towel 8pk REG: $22.97 SALE: $22.47

Tide Laundry Detergent 3.1L REG: $11.97 SALE: $8.97

IGA (Nov 21st – Nov 27th)

Grade A Frozen Turkey, 5 - 7 kg SALE: $39.54 avg.

Chicken Breast Halves, 1 breast (approx. 1.5 kg) SALE: $16.50 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs Value Pack 12 thighs (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $17.61 avg.

Boneless Beef Stewing Cubes, Family Size 1 pack (approx. 800 g) SALE: $15.86 avg.

Striploin Grilling Steak 1 steak (approx. 200 g) SALE: $5.73 avg.

Medium Ground Beef 1 pack (approx. 1.2 kg) SALE: $10.50 avg.

Value Pack Pork Chops Center Cut 6 chops (approx. 800 g) SALE: $4.39 avg

Olymel Regular Bacon 375 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.99

Compliments Eggs 12pk REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.99

Five Roses/Robin Hood Flour 2.5 kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.97

Kellogg’s Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block 400g SALE: $6.99

Becel Margarine 850 g REG: $9.79 SALE: $6.99

Philadelphia Soft Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97

La Cage Chicken Wings REG: $16.49 SALE: $12.99

Miss Vickie's Potato Chips REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.97

Naya Natural Spring Water 20 x 500 ml REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.47

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

JEAN COUTU (Nov 21st – Nov 27th)

IRRÉSISTIBLE Maple syrup 540 ml SALE : $5.88

PALMOLIVE Dishwashing liquids 591 ml, 828 ml SALE : 2 x $4.00

BOUNTY, SCOTTIES sélectionnés Selected facial tissues and paper towels SALE: $5.99

TIDE • Simply • Zero Laundry detergents 1,24 L, 3,1 L SALE: $7.99

SUNLIGHT Laundry detergent 1,84 L SALE: $5.99

SELECTION • COTTONELLE Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $8.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY AND SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.77

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $3.99

NO NAME Peanut Butte 1kg SALE: $3.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Cracker SALE: 2 x $4.00

PUREX Laundry Detergent SALE: $3.99