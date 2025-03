Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can save!

METRO (FEB 27th – MAR 5th)

Life Smart Grain-fed Whole Chicken, Naturalia SALE: $19.80 avg

Chicken Legs with Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

Skin-On Chicken Thighs with Back, Value Pack 6 thighs per tray SALE: $8.90 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $11.00 avg.

Beef Flank Steak SALE: $13.22 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack SALE: $16.96 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $21.13 avg.

Boneless Center-Cut Pork Chops, Value Pack 6 chops per tray SALE: $7.92 avg.

Pork Side Ribs, Value Pack 2 racks per tray SALE: $17.60 avg.

Frozen Coho Salmon Fillet 1 per tray SALE: $23.78 avg.

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Strawberries 454g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blackberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Bag of Clementines 3 lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

Selection Large Eggs, Value Pack 30 pk SALE: $9.89

Selection Butter 454 g REG: $5.88 SALE: $4.88

Selection Bacon 375 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.44

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs 450g REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99

PRIMO Pasta SALE: $2.99

PRIMO Pasta Sauce SALE: 4 x $5.00

Irrésistible Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.44

Benny's Best Pork Back Ribs 595 g REG: $18.99 SALE: $16.99

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $9.39 SALE: $4.94

MAXI (FEB 27th – MAR 5th)

Chicken Leg (Back Attached) , Club Pack SALE: $10.17 avg.

Chicken Breast Boneless Skinless Club Pack SALE: $12.71 avg.

Pork Back Ribs SALE: $11.64 avg.

Strawberries SALE: $4.88

Pineapple SALE: $3.00

Mango SALE: 2 x $1.88

Watermelon SALE: $7.88

Farmer's Market Avocado Bag 5pk SALE: $4.50

Farmer's Market Russet Potatoes, 10 lb Bag REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.00

NO NAME Cheese Block 400g REG: $5.79 SALE: $4.88

CRAKER BARREL Cheese Block REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.88

Johnsonville Smoked Sausages 375g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.88

LAFLEUR Pork & Beef Sausages REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.88

DEL MONTE Orange Juice 2.5L REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.88

PRIMO Pasta REG: $2.79 SALE: $1.33

Kraft Singles Original Slices 410 g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.97

Lactantia Traditional Spread 427 g REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.88

MCCAIN Fries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.88

Dr. Oetker Pizza SALE: $5.88

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size SALE: $4.99

St Hubert Frozen Back Ribs 680 g SALE: $12.88 avg.

Becel Original Margarine 427 g SALE: $3.99

BREYERS Ice Cream 1.41L REG: $7.50 SALE: $4.88

ROYAL Paper Towel 3pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.00

SUPER C (FEB 27th – MAR 5th)

Exceldor Whole chicken Under 2 kg SALE: $13.20 avg.

Exceldor Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs 8 thighs per tray SALE: $8.92 avg.

Exceldor Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 4 breasts per tray SALE: $14.97 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack 1 roast SALE: $30.29 avg.

Lean Ground Pork and Beef Duo A tray contains on average 800 g SALE: $12.83 avg.

Picnic Roasted Pork Shoulder 2 per tray SALE: $13.33 avg.

Boneless Turkey Breast, Value Pack 1 per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Blackberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.94

Blueberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.94

Organic Avocados 3pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99

Small Yellow-Fleshed Potatoes 3 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Carrots 3 lb REG: $3.79 SALE: $1.74

Yellow Onions 3lb REG: $3.79 SALE: $1.74

General Mills Cereal, Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.87

Kraft Singles Original Slices 410 g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.97

Irrésistible 100% Pure Orange Juice 1.54L SALE: $4.59

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.49

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.99

ST HUBERT Chicken Nuggets REG: $14.99 SALE: $11.99

ST HUBERT Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $11.99

Irrésistible Frozen Pizza REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.33

Irrésistible Barbecue Pork Back Ribs 680 g REG: $12.99 SALE: $8.99

Irrésistible Maple Syrup 540 mL SALE : $7.99

GAIN Laundry Detergent 1.36 L REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $14.49 SALE: $6.97

IGA (FEB 27th – MAR 5th)

Ferme Des Volitigeurs Organic Chicken SALE : $21.80 avg.

EXCELDOR Whole Chicken SALE : $15.84 avg.

Family Size Fresh Chicken Legs 6 legs SALE: $3.98 avg.

Boneless Value Pack Chicken Thighs 12 thighs SALE: $17.61 avg.

Lean Ground Value Pack Pork 1 pack (approx. 500 g) SALE: $4.95 avg.

Porterhouse Loin Grilling Steak 1 steak SALE: $13.22 avg.

Sterling Silver Macreous Pave Steak 1 steak SALE: $6.61 avg.

Family Size Boneless Pork Loin Center Chops 6 chops (approx. 650 g) SALE: $7.87 avg.

Broccoli Crowns 1lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.97

Mère Michel Regular Bacon 375 g REG : $7.99 SALE : $4.99 PRICE MEMBER: $4.44

Kellogg's Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.88

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise Dressing 445 ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.99

Lancia Pasta REG: $3.19 SALE: $1.99

Robin Hood/Five Roses All Purpose Flour 10kg REG: $20.99 SALE: $11.97

Flamingo Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $13.99

Stromboli Frozen Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.99

Les Sucreries Beaurivage Maple Syrup 540 ml REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.88

JEAN COUTU (FEB 27th – MAR 1st)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper SALE: $4.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk SALE: $4.99

SPONGETOWELS Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $4.99

IRRÉSISTIBLE Maple syrup 540 ml SALE: $5.88

LA PARISIENNE Laundry Detergent SALE: $2.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.59

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

PC Bacon SALE: $5.99

DR.OETKER Pizza SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

ROYAL Toilet Paper 12pk SALE $5.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

COLGATE / CREST Toothpaste SALE: $0.88

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

NO NAME / PC Tissues 6pk SALE: $5.49

PC Chicken Burgers, Chicken Nuggets or Strips SALE: $5.99