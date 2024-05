METRO (May 23rd – May 29th)

Whole fresh chicken About 2kg SALE: $13.20 avg.

Extra-lean ground beef, Family size A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

Platinum Angus AAA Strip Loin Steak SALE: $13.88 avg.

Pork belly ribs, family size 2 pieces per tray SALE: $19.80 avg.

METROGO! Mild Italian sausages 6 sausages per tray SALE: $8.80 avg.

Live lobster 1-1.25 lbs SALE: $17.42 avg.

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 445 mL REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.99

BLACK DIAMOND Grated Cheese REG: $9.99 SALE: $6.99

POST Cereal REG: $5.79 SALE: $2.99

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $6.49 SALE: 2 x $8.00

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.77 SALE: $2.77

ST-HUBERT Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

IRRESISTIBLE Barbecue pork back ribs REG: $15.99 SALE: $13.99

IRRESISTIBLE Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.99

Cashmere Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $5.88

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.88

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk REG: $11.49 SALE: $5.88

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.49

MAXI (May 23rd – May 29th)

Skinless chicken breasts, club size SALE: $10.65 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Club Size SALE: $19.81 avg.

Cherries SALE: $4.79 avg.

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $4.0 SALE: $2.99

La Cage Frozen Beef Burgers 680g REG: $13.00 SALE: $12.00

RED STICK BBQ Pork Back Ribs 585g REG: $15.99 SALE: $10.99

FLAMINGO Bacon Chicken Medallions REG: $15.49 SALE: $7.95

BREYERS Ice Cream 1.66 L REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

BECEL Original Margarine 427g REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99

IMPERIAL Margarine 637g REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

HEINEKEN 12pk REG: $26.99 SALE: $17.76

ROYAL Paper Towel 3pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.44

ROYALE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $5.44

ROYALE Tissue REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.44

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

SUPER C (May 23rd – May 29th)

Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $6.80 avg.

RED GRILL Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $21.51 avg.

Lean Ground Beef SALE: $19.82 avg.

Pork Back Ribs SALE: $13.21 avg.

Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Strawberries SALE: $3.99

Blueberries REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

SELECTION Bacon 375 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

SELECTION Butter 454 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.88

SELECTION Cheese Block 250 g REG: $4.69 SALE: $2.99

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

KRAFT Thick Cheddar Cheese Slices 390 g REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.97

SELECTION Frozen Chicken Nuggets SALE: $9.99 PRICE MEMBER: $5.99

LESTERS Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

SIMPLY Orange Juice 2.63 L REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

KELLOGG'S Family Size Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $5.99

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.99

JANES Tempura Battered Fish REG: $11.99 SALE: $7.99

PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5 L REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.44

CORONA EXTRA 24pk REG: $42.99 SALE: $30.00

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $11.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.49

IGA (May 23rd – May 29th)

Cooked 1-1 1/4 Lobster SALE: $19.48 avg.

Value Club Pack Chicken Drumsticks, 12 drumsticks SALE: $8.24

Value Club Pack Chicken Breast Halves, 1 breast SALE: $16.50

Sterling Silver T Bone Steak, 1 steak SALE: $15.42 avg.

French Style Inside Round Steak, 3 steaks SALE: $13.88

Family Size Lean Ground Beef, 1 pack (approx. 1.2 kg) SALE: $10.56 avg.

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 SALE: $1.77

Watermelon REG: $10.99 SALE: $8.99

Cherries REG: $6.93 SALE: $5.94

Benny & Co Louisiana Style Ribs REG: $17.99 SALE: $10.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.40

Hygrade Hot Dogs REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.49

Compliments Eggs 12pk REG: $4.09 SALE: $2.49

Compliments Bacon REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.99

HEINZ Ketchup REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.93

CAHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk SALE: $11.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.99

JEAN COUTU (May 23rd – May 29th)

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $8.77

SELECTION Paper Towels SALE: 2 x $7.00

SELECTION Toilet Paper SALE: 2 x $7.00

SELECTION Tissue 6pk SALE: 2 x $7.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $4.99

DR OETKER Pizza SALE: $3.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

Purex Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.49

ROYALE Tissue 6pk SALE: $5.99