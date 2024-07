METRO (JULY 18th – JULY 24th)

Fresh Whole Chicken 2 kg SALE: $13.20 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Ribsteaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $26.76 avg.

Cowboy Rib Steak SALE: $28.64 avg.

Medium Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

FONTAINE FAMILY Lean Ground Beef 454g REG: $9.99 SALE: $6.00

Pork Tenderloins, Value Pack 2 tenderloins per tray SALE: $7.69 avg.

Local Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Watermelon REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.99

SELECTION Eggs 18pk SALE: $5.59

MÈRE MICHEL Naturally Smoked Bacon REG: $7.49 SALE: $6.49

SELECTION Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.97

SELECTION Frozen Breaded Chicken Strips REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.99

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $9.29 SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream Sandwiches 12pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.77

OLD EL PASO Hard & Soft Taco Dinner Kit REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.87

MAXI (JULY 18th – JULY 24th)

Ground chicken 454g SALE: $3.00

Extra lean ground beef, club size SALE: $20.18 avg.

Club Size Pork Loin Chops Package SALE: $7.53

Pork fillet pack of 2 SALE: $9.33 avg.

Pineapple SALE: $3.00

Cherries SALE: $7.83 avg.

Mangoes REG: $1.29 SALE: $0.88

ST HUBERT Chicken pot pie 800g REG: $10.99 SALE: $6.99

MIKES Pepperoni Pizza REG: $11.99 SALE: $5.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.00

KRAFT Sliced cheese, extra cheddar REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

Lafleur Sausages REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.99

HEINZ Condiment Set REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.49

HEINEKEN 24pk SALE: $31.12

CORONA 24pk SALE: $32.28

SUPER C (JULY 18th – JULY 24th)

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 9 to 11 per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

LIFE SMART Extra Lean Ground Chicken 450 g SALE: $4.99 avg.

RED GRILL Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $19.11 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast 1 roast SALE: $24.78 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600g SALE: $21.14 avg.

Pineapple REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.99

Local Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Watermelon REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

PHILADELPHIA Cream Cheese 227g REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.97

IRRESISTIBLES Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

IRU Frozen Soy And Ginger Chicken Wings REG: $14.99 SALE: $9.99

ESKA Natural Spring Water 24x500 mL SALE: $3.27

STELLA ARTOIS 24pk SALE: $31.12

HEINEKEN 24pk SALE: $31.12

IGA (JULY 18th – JULY 24th)

Whole Chicken SALE: $6.80 avg.

Whole Chicken Value Pack, 2 Whole Chickens SALE: $12.73 avg.

Family Size Fresh Chicken Legs 6 legs SALE: $9.23 avg.

Sterling Silver Rib Eye Grilling Steak 1 steak SALE: $19.17 avg.

Blueberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.49

Cherries, 1 bag (approx. 450 g) SALE: $5.94 avg.

Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $6.99

Local Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Compliments Eggs 12pk REG: $4.09 SALE: $3.49

Lafleur Pork Beef Sausage REG: $10.99 SALE: $6.99

Lafleur Bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $6.99

Kellogg’s Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

Benny&Co. Frozen Chicken Tender REG: $16.99 SALE: $12.99

Baton Rouge Pork BBQ Back Ribs REG: $17.99 SALE: $15.98 + BUY ONE GET ONE FREE

HAAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream 450 ml REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.94

HAAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream Bars 3pk REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.94

CORONA 24pk SALE: $30.00

HEINEKEN 24pk SALE: $31.12

WALMART (JULY 18th – JULY 24th)

Blueberries REG: $2.97 SALE: $1.44

Tropicana Orange Juice 2.63L REG: $7.78 SALE: $5.97

Lancia Pasta REG: $2.67 SALE: $1.67

Bravo Pasta Sauce REG: $1.97 SALE: $0.97

Great Value Bacon REG: $4.87 SALE: $3.27

Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Selected varieties. 227 g - 250 g. REG: $4.58 SALE: $2.97

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block SALE: 2 x $13.00

KRAFT Peanut Butter SALE: 2 x $12.00

Breyer's Ice Cream REG: $4.97 SALE: $3.97

HAAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream 450 ml SALE: $4.94

HAAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream Bars 3pk SALE: $4.94

Purex Laundry Detergent, 4.08 L - 4.43 L. REG: $15.47 SALE: $8.88

JEAN COUTU (JULY 18th – JULY 24th)

GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

DOVE Soap SALE: $3.99 PRICE MEMBER $3.85

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $3.99

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $3.99

ROYALE Tissues 6pk SALE: $5.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: 3 x $12.00

PC Natural Spring Water SALE: 2 x $5.00