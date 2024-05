METRO (MAY 9th – MAY 15th)

EXCELDOR Whole Chicken Under 2 kg SALE: $14.85 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $18.49 avg.

Beef Striploin Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $16.43 avg.

Live Lobster 1-1.25 lb SALE: $9.65 avg.

Fresh Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet, Value Pack Around 1 fillet per tray SALE: $11.01 avg.

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.77

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Blackberries REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Watermelon REG: $11.99 SALE: $8.99 PRICE MEMBER: $7.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 2.63 L REG: $9.99 SALE: $6.99

BECEL Original Margarine 850 g REG: $9.79 SALE: $7.99

SELECTION Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97

PHILADELPHIA Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $9.29 SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

PLAISIRS GASTRONOMIQUES BBQ Flavoured Pork Back Ribs REG: $18.99 SALE: $8.99

IRRESISTIBLES Frozen Pizza REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.33

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 8pk REG: $8.49 SALE: $4.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 2pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (MAY 9th – MAY 15th)

Whole Chicken Club Pack, 2 Whole Chickens SALE: $12.69

Salmon filet SALE: $14.69 avg.

Blueberries REG: $2.98 SALE: $1.77

Strawberries SALE: $2.99

GEN V Boston Lettuce or Twin Leaf Lettuces REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.99

Small White/Russet Potatoes, 3 lb 1.36 kg REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.94

ROOSTER Jasmine Rice 8kg REG: $18.99 SALE: $13.88

PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Bacon REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

BECEL Original Margarine 850 g SALE: $6.99

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.49

FLAMINGO Bacon Chicken Medallions REG: $15.49 SALE: $8.99

ST HUBERT Frozen pork back ribs REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.99

PRIMO Pasta REG: $3.29 SALE: $1.33

NESTLE Original Turtles Chocolate REG: $9.98 SALE: $5.00

Corona 24pk REG: $35.00 SALE: $30.00

HEINEKEN 24pk REG: $35.00 SALE: $31.13

ROYALE Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $23.99 SALE: $13.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

SUPER C (MAY 9th – MAY 15th)

Fresh Chicken Legs With Back, Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $4.97 avg.

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $20.64 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, 1500g SALE: $19.82 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $6.59

Pork Chops Duo 6 per tray SALE: $8.46 avg.

Tomahawk Steak 1 steak per tray SALE: $42.43 avg.

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $0.99

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Strawberries SALE: $2.99

Watermelon REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

DR. OETKER Pizza REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.47

MÈRE MICHEL Bacon REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.77

KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE $3.77

OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.97

IRRESISTIBLES Orange Juice 2.5 L SALE: $6.79

SPONGE TOWELS 6pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.97

Corona 24pk REG: $42.99 SALE: $30.00

Coors Light 24pk REG: $37.99 SALE: $30.56

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49

WALMART (MAY 9th – MAY 15th)

Maple Leaf Chicken Drumsticks or Thigh Value Pack SALE: $1.94 / lb.

Mangoes SALE: 2 x $0.94

Strawberries SALE: $3.94

Your Fresh Market Yellow Potatoes 5lb SALE: $3.94

Deli Express Chicken Wings or Drumsticks REG: $11.97 SALE: $5.94

PLAISIRS GASTRONOMIQUES BBQ Flavoured Pork Back Ribs REG: $14.00 SALE: $9.97

Great Value Bacon REG: $4.97 SALE: $2.94

Christie Cookies REG: $3.48 SALE: $1.94

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 kg SALE: 2 x $12.00

French's Mustard REG: $2.47 SALE: $1.94

Heinz Ketchup 1L REG: $5.77 SALE: $4.94

Hellmann's Mayonnaise SALE: $5.97

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g SALE: 2 x $12.00

Great Value Value Size Hot Dogs SALE: $5.00

Royale Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $22.97 SALE: $12.94

Eggo’s 8pk REG:

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.4y SALE: $4.94

IGA (MAY 9th – MAY 15th)

Cooked 1-1 1/4 Lobster SALE: $12.34 avg.

Back On Chicken Breast 1 breast SALE: $8.25 avg.

Sterling Silver Sirloin Flap Steak 1 steak SALE: $10.79 avg.

Value Pack Pork Chops Center Cut 6 chops SALE: $8.80 avg.

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Blackberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.49 PRICE MEMBER: $1.44

Watermelon REG: $10.99 SALE: $9.99 PRICE MEMBER: $9.99

Simply Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.49

Compliments Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99

Mère Michel Bacon REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

St Hubert Chicken Wings REG : $15.99 SALE: $10.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

St-Hubert Fresh Pork BBQ Back Ribs REG : $16.99 SALE: $10.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza REG : $7.49 SALE: $3.47

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $7.29 SALE: $5.95

Fontaine Sante Hummus 227g REG: $5.29 SALE : $2.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.99

JEAN COUTU (MAY 9th – MAY 15th)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $10.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $5.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk SALE: $5.99

LA PARISIENNE Laundry Detergent SALE : 3 x $10.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE : $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE : $4.99

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1 kg SALE: $3.99

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $4.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: 2 x $8.00

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99