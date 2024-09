METRO (Sept 19th – Sept 25th)

NATURALIA Well-being Whole grain chicken SALE: $19.80 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Family Size 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23 avg.

Chicken thighs with skin and back, family size, 6 thighs per tray SALE: $10.38 avg.

Bottom blade roast, European cut, family size, 1 roast SALE: $11.00 avg.

Family Size Rib Steaks, 3 steaks per tray SALE: $44.62 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Family Size, A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

Green seedless grapes SALE: $3.90 avg.

Pineapple SALE: $2.77

POST Cereal REG: $5.79 SALE: $2.99

BLACK DIAMOND Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.87

P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.87

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $16.49 SALE: $8.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk REG: $11.49 SALE: $4.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $4.99

MAXI (Sept 19th – Sept 25th)

Flamingo Young Frozen Turkey, Seasoned SALE: $18.79 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Club Pack 1 kg SALE: $10.00 avg.

Pork Loin Combo Chops, Club Pack SALE: $6.15 avg.

Farmer's Market Carrots 4.54 kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $2.99

Farmer's Market Yellow Onions, 10 lb bag REG: $7.99 SALE: $2.99

Green Seedless Grapes SALE: $3.23 avg.

Extra Large Red Seedless Grapes SALE: $3.14 avg

KRAFT Peanut Butter SALE: $5.99

P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $15.49 SALE: $10.99

St Hubert Chicken Pot Pie REG: $10.99 SALE: $6.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $4.00 SALE: $3.00

Unico Vegetable Oil 3L REG: $11.99 SALE: $6.99

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.29 SALE: $1.49

SUPER C (SEPT 20th – SEPT 25th)

Fresh Chicken Legs with Back, Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $11.53 avg.

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $12.24 avg.

RED GRILL Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $29.07 avg.

Lean Ground Beef SALE: $21.47 avg. (1,500 g avg.)

SUGARDALE Hickory Smoked Ham SALE: $19.64 avg.

Watermelon REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

Avocado REG: $1.99 SALE: $0.88

Local Yellow Onions 5 lb REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.65

Local Carrots 5lb REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.65

Assorted Sweet Peppers 4pk REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.88

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $8.99

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.99

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.47

REAL DAIRY Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.44

TIDE Laundry Detergent 3.1L REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.99

CORONA EXTRA 24pk Bottles REG: $42.99 SALE: $30.00

HEINEKEN 24pk Cans REG: $42.99 SALE: $31.12

WALMART (SEPT 20th – SEPT 25th)

Pineapple SALE: $2.97

Red Rose / Robin Hood Flour 10kg REG: $18.97 SALE: $11.97

Great Value Butter 454g REG: $5.98 SALE: $4.88

Great Value Fully Cooked Pork Back Ribs REG: $9.97 SALE: $7.97

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Frozen Pizza REG: $5.98 SALE: $3.47

Flamingo Chicken Wings REG: $14.97 SALE: $11.87

Eggos 16pk REG: $6.47 SALE: $4.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk RE: $19.97 SALE: $10.97

IGA (SEPT 20th – SEPT 25th)

Whole Chicken SALE: $6.65 avg.

Boneless Value Pack Chicken Thighs 12 thighs SALE: $17.61 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks Value Club Pack, 12 drumsticks SALE: $9.61 avg.

Porterhouse Loin Grilling Steak 1 steak SALE: $6.61 avg.

Inside Round French Roast 1 roast (approx. 850 g) SALE: $10.81 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef 1 pack (approx. 800 g) SALE: $15.50 avg.

Romaine Lettuce 3pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $1.77

Compliments Eggs SALE: $4.79

P'Tit Quebec Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.87

KELLOGG’s Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.49

Stromboli Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.97

St-Hubert Sauces REG: $2.29 SALE: $0.97

Robin Hood Flour 10kg REG: $20.99 SALE: $13.99

Eggos 16pk REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.99

JEAN COUTU (SEPT 20th – SEPT 25th)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper SALE: 3 x $10.00

BOUNCE, DOWNY, GAIN, TIDE Selected laundry detergents and fabric softeners SALE: $4.99

SELECTION • PALMOLIVE Selected dishwashing liquids SALE : $1.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

NO NAME or PC Tissue 6pk SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: $2.29

PALMOLIVE Dish Soap SALE: $1.99

PC Natural Spring Water 24pk SALE: 2 x $4.00