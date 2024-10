METRO (OCT 3rd – OCT 9th)

Life Smart Grain-fed Whole Chicken SALE: $19.80 avg.

Chicken Legs with Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $9.79 avg.

Medium Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack 1 roast SALE: $22.02 avg.

Inside Round Sandwich Steaks, Value Pack 5 steaks per tray SALE: $8.81 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $9.25 avg.

Fontaine Family Striploin Steak SALE: $14.98 avg.

Raspberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Blueberries 170 g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Local Pumpkin REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Selection Large White Eggs 12 eggs REG: $4.15 SALE: $2.47

Maple Leaf Bacon REG: $8.99 SALE: $6.99

Irresistibles 100% Pure Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: $1.99

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.99

Mr. Noodles REG: $0.75 SALE: $0.29

SPONGETOWELS Paper Towel 6pk REG: $18.99 SALE: $9.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99

MAXI (OCT 3rd – OCT 9th)

Chicken Legs With Back Attached SALE: $9.32 avg.

Extra lean ground beef, club size SALE: $20.18 avg.

Market Delights Russet Potatoes, 10 lb bag REG: $5.99 SALE: $0.95

PRIMO Pasta REG: $3.29 SALE: $0.87

PRIMO Pasta Sauce REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.50

KRAFT BBQ Sauce SALE: $0.99

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $14.99 SALE: $6.88

OASIS Orange Juice 1.5 L REG: $4.29 SALE: $2.33

NO NAME Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.00

LAFLEUR pork and beef sausages REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Vachon Cakes REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.44

GENERAL MILLS Cereal REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.49

817 Elephant Indian Basmati Rice 4 kg REG: $15.98 SALE: $10.99

Heineken 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $31.12

ROYALE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.99

SUPER C (OCT 3rd – OCT 9th)

Fresh Grade A Whole Chickens, Value Pack 2 per tray SALE: $11.98 avg.

Prime Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts SALE: $14.61 avg.

Lean Ground Beef SALE: $19.82 avg.

Picnic Roasted Pork Shoulder 2 per tray SALE: $13.61 avg.

Pineapple REG: $3.97 SALE: $1.97

Pomegranate REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.97

Raspberries 170 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.97

Local Pumpkin REG: $3.47 SALE: $2.97

FIVE ROSES / ROBIN Hood Flour 10kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $11.97

SELECTION Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.97

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $14.99 SALE: $8.99

PRIMO Pasta REG: $3.49 SALE: 2 x $5.00

Irresistible Frozen Pizza SALE: $3.99

WALMART (OCT 3rd – OCT 9th)

Grade A or Utility Frozen Turkeys SALE: $1.67 lb

Fresh Lean Ground Beef Value Pack SALE: $3.97 lb

Kraft Stove Top Stuffing Mix REG: $2.27 SALE: $0.97

Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce REG: $2.27 SALE: $0.97

Campbell's Broth REG: $2.27 SALE: $1.47

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizzeria Thin Frozen Pizza REG: $6.97 SALE: $4.94

Black Diamond Cheese Block 400 g REG: $7.48 SALE: $4.57

General Mills Family Size Cereal REG: $6.97 SALE: $5.47

CHAPMAN’s Ice Cream Sandwiches 12pk REG: $7.28 SALE: $4.97

CHAPMAN’s Ice Cream 2 L REG: $7.28 SALE: $4.97

ROYALE Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $22.97 SALE: $13.97

BOUNTY Paper Towel 8pk REG: $21.97 SALE: $16.47

TIDE Laundry Detergent 3.1 L REG: $10.97 SALE: $7.97

IGA (OCT 3rd – OCT 9th)

Family Size Fresh Chicken Legs 6 legs SALE: $3.98 avg.

Sterling Silver Macreous Pave Steak 1 steak (approx. 200 g) SALE: $5.73 avg.

Value Pack French Tournedos Steak 4 tournedos (approx. 550 g) SALE: $13.33 avg.

Family Size Pork Tenderloin 2 fillets (approx. 900 g) SALE: $12.88 avg.

Lean Family Pack Ground Veal 1 pack (approx. 900 g) SALE: $13.87 avg.

Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Compliments White Russet Potatoes 10lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.49

Compliments Large White Eggs 12 Eggs REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.49

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400 g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

Compliments Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

Baton Rouge Pork BBQ Back Ribs REG: $17.99 SALE: $9.99

FLAMINGO Chicken Nuggets REG: $14.49 SALE: $8.99

Olymel Regular Bacon 375 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.77

HEINZ Ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

Kellogg's Cereal REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.99

Les Sucreries Beaurivage Canada No 1 Dark Maple Syrup 540 ml REG: $9.98 SALE: $5.88

JEAN COUTU (OCT 3rd – OCT 9th)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.00

SPONGETOWELS Ultra 6pk SALE: $5.00

SCOTTIES Tissues 6pk SALE: $5.00

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $3.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.29

PC Bacon SALE: $4.99

ROYAL Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $7.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 kg SALE: $5.99

SUNLIGHT Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.77

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

NO NAME / PC Tissues 6pk SALE: $5.49

NO NAME / PC Cheese Block 400g SALE: 2 x $11.00

COLGATE / CREST Toothpaste SALE: $0.99