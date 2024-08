METRO (August 8th – August 14th)

Fresh Whole Chicken Approximately 2 kg SALE: $13.20 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Medium Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack 1 roast SALE: $11.00 avg.

Boneless Center-Cut Pork Chops, Value Pack 6 chops per tray SALE: $5.93 avg.

Seedless Green Grapes A bag contains on average 1000 g SALE: $4.14 avg.

Romaine Lettuce REG: $2.29 SALE $0.99

Red Leaf Lettuce REG: $2.29 SALE $0.99

Green Leaf Lettuce REG: $2.29 SALE $0.99

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Local Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Local Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Kellogg's Cereal 345g REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77

BARILLA Pasta REG: $3.49 SALE: $1.67

Irresistibles Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.44

HELLMAN’S 890ml REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.95

Selection Frozen Chicken Wings REG: $12.99 SALE: $8.99

Philadelphia Original Cream Cheese 340 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

Eggo 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.49

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.88

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.88

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $5.88

MAXI (August 8th – August 14th)

Lean ground beef, club pack 1 kg SALE: $10.00 avg.

Boneless shoulder roast SALE: $18.10 avg.

Pork back ribs SALE: $11.88 avg.

Eggs 18pk SALE: $3.65

Pineapple SALE: $3.50

President's Choice Romaine Salad 255g REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.00

President's Choice Coleslaw 397g REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.00

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.29 SALE: $2.00

CAVENDISH French Fries REG: $4.00 SALE: $3.00

KELLOGG’S / GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE $3.49

HYGRADE Hot Dog REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.00

Simply Orange Juice 1.54L REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.50

OASIS Orange Juice 1.6L REG: $4.00 SALE: $3.50

CHAPMAN’S Ice Cream Bars 8pk REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.00

ROYALE Toilet Paper 15pk SALE: $7.99

President's Choice Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $19.99 SALE: $15.00

SUPER C (August 8th – August 14th)

Chicken Breast with Back, Value pack 2 to 3 per tray SALE: $7.25 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600g SALE: $21.14 avg.

Ribeye Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $19.82 avg.

Watermelon SALE: $4.99

Pineapple SALE: $2.99

Blueberry SALE: $2.99

Raspberries SALE: $2.99

Local Strawberries REG: $4.98 SALE: $1.98

Corn SALE: 12 x $2.99

Romaine Lettuce 3pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

SELECTION Butter 454g SALE: $4.88

Lafleur Pork and Beef Sausages, 10 sausages REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.99

BLACK DIAMOND Cheese Slices REG: $4.69 SALE: $2.47

Planters Salted Cashews 200 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.99

ST HUBERT Chicken Wings REG: $14.99 $11.99

Eggo 8pk REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

Kubba Premium Basmati Rice 4.54 kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $9.99

Stella Artois 24pk SALE: $33.48

WALMART (August 8th – August 14th)

Watermelon REG: $5.97 SALE: $2.94

Mère Michel Bacon REG: $8.77 SALE: $3.87

Dr. Oetker Frozen Pizza REG: $5.98 SALE: $3.47

Maple Leaf Hot Dogs SALE: 2 x $9.00

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $4.27 SALE: $2.87

Local Strawberries SALE: $3.97

Great Value Fully Cooked Pork Back Ribs REG: $9.97 SALE: $7.72

Great Value Cheese Block 400g SALE: $2 x $11.00

Activia Yogurt 650g SALE: 3 x $10.00

Becel Margarine 427g REG: $5.48 SALE: $3.98

Great Value Beef or Chicken Burgers $10.63 SALE: $7.72

Nivea Body Wash REG: $6.27 SALE: $2.97

Royale 2-Ply Bathroom Tissue 30pk REG: $27.97 SALE: $18.97

Royale Tiger Paper Towel 12pk REG: $23.97 SALE: $14.97

IGA (August 8th – August 14th)

Tomahawk Style Steak, 1 steak SALE: $76.69 avg.

Family Size Fresh Chicken Legs, 6 legs SALE: $9.23 avg

Exceldor Boneless ENV Chicken Breast 4 breasts SALE: $11.56 avg.

Lean Ground Value Pack Pork 1 pack (approx. 500 g) SALE: $3.30 avg.

Sterling Silver Sirloin Flap Steak 1 steak SALE: $10.79 avg.

Regular Cut Family Size Pork Side Ribs 1 rib (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $11.00 avg.

Local Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

Watermelon REG: $9.99 SALE: $6.99

Cherries SALE: $5.94 avg.

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $7.99 $5.77

COMPLIMENTS Butter 454g REG: $6.79 SALE: $4.88

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG:$5.49 SALE: $3.99

FLAMINGO Chicken Strips / Nuggets / Burgers REG: $14.49 SALE: $7.99

COMPLIMENTS Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.88

JEAN COUTU (August 8th – August 14th)

SCOTTIES Tissues 6pk SALE: $4.99

CHARMIN Toilet Papaer 8pk SALE: $6.99

SELECTION Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $3.99

SELECTION Paper Towel 2-6pk SALE: $3.99

BOUNTY Paper Towel 2-4pk SALE: $6.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: 3 x $10.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs 12pk SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

PC Bacon SALE: $5.99

PC or NO NAME Cheese Block 400g SALE: 2 x $11.00

DR. OETKER GUISEPPE Pizza SALE: $5.49

BREYERS Ice Cream 1.66L SALE: $4.49

PC Tissues 6pk SALE: $4.99

SMARTFOOD Popcorn or MISS VICKIE'S Chips SALE: 2 x $7.50

SUNLIGHT (1.84 L), PUREX (1.92 L), Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99