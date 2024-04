Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals. Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram @PLaY_BK

METRO ( APRIL 18th – APRIL 24th )

Fresh Grade A Whole Chickens, Value Pack 2 chickens per tray SALE: $13.17 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85

Boneless Center-Cut Pork Chops, Value Pack 6 chops per tray SALE: $5.93 avg.

Fresh Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet, Value Pack Around 1 fillet per tray SALE: $11.01 avg.

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.99

ACTIVIA Yogurt 650g REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.33

SELECTION Bacon REG: $7.99 ea. SALE: $3.99

KRAFT Thick Cheddar Cheese Slices REG: $7.47 SALE: $3.97

BÂTON ROUGE BBQ Flavoured Pork Back Ribs REG: $18.99 SALE: $12.99

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44

MISS VICKIE'S Chips REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.99

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $5.79 SALE: $2.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $5.88

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.88

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk REG: $11.49 SALE: $5.88

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI ( APRIL 18th – APRIL 24th )

Grade A Chicken Whole, Club Pack - 2 Whole Chickens SALE: $12.74 avg.

Chicken Leg (Back Attached) , Club Pack SALE: $7.87 avg.

Ground Pork Medium, Club Pack SALE: $4.72 avg.

PRESIDENT'S CHOICE Coleslaw or Garden Salad REG: $2.99 SALE: $2.00

English Cucumber REG: $1.79 SALE: $0.75

Tomato On The Vine Red (1 Bunch) REG: $4.68 avg. SALE: $1.31 avg.

POST Cereal REG: $3.79 SALE: $3.00

KELLOGG’s Cereal Family Size SALE: $5.49

KRAFT Extra Cheddar Cheese Slices REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

OX HEAD Rice 7 kg REG: $27.99 SALE: $18.00

MIKES Pasta Sauce 700ml REG: $5.79 SALE: $3.50

HEINZ Condiment Pack REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.00

ROYALE Tissue 8pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.00

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.99

SUPER C (APRIL 18th – APRIL 24th)

Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $6.80 avg.

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $20.64 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $18.66 avg.

Stewing Beef Cubes 1 pack SALE: $11.00 avg.

Lean Ground Veal 1200g SALE: $10.56 avg.

LA FERNANDIÈRE Italian Sausages REG: $5.99 SALE : $3.99

FLAMINGO Chicken Nuggets REG: $13.99 SALE: $7.99

Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Pineapple REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.99

English Cucumber REG: $1.79 SALE: $0.99

FRUITÉ Juice 2L REG: $2.19 SALE: $0.99

KELLOGG'S Cereal, 425 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Lafleur Hot Dogs REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.99

Eggo’s 16 pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49

WALMART (APRIL 18th – APRIL 24th)

Mere Michel Bacon REG: $8.77 SALE: $3.77

P'tit Québec Cheese Block 400 g REG: $6.38 SALE: $4.87

Romaine Lettuce Hearts REG: $4.97 SALE: $1.94

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $5.98 SALE: $3.47

La Cage Chicken Wings REG: $14.47 SALE: $9.94

ROYALE Toilet Paper 30 pk REG: $27.97 SALE : $18.97

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.97 SALE: $3.27

Eggo’s 16 pk REG: $6.47

IGA (APRIL 18th – APRIL 24th)

Exceldor Fresh Whole Chicken SALE: $9.89 avg.

Medium Ground Beef SALE: $9.23 avg.

Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99 PRICE MEMBER: $4.44

Blackberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $1.93

Raspberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $1.93

KELLOGG’s Cereal 430g REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.49

P'tit Québec Cheese Block 400 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

MCCAIN Fried RED: $6.79 SALE: $2.99

Nestle Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.44

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk SALE: $10.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 12pk SALE: $10.97

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 12pk SALE: $10.97

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.49

Eggo’s 16 pk REG: $8.79

JEAN COUTU (APRIL 18th – APRIL 24th)

CASCADES Toilet Paper 24pk SALE: $5.55

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk SALE : $5.55

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE : $7.77

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

Q Tips SALE: $4.99

NIVEA Body Wash SALE: $3.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: 3 x $12.00

NO NAME Cheese Block 400g SALE: 2 x $10.00

PC Bacon SALE: $5.99