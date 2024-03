Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.

Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

METRO (MAY 14th - MAY 20th)

NATURALIA Grain-Fed Whole Chicken, Naturalia SALE: $17.60 avg.

Chicken Drumsticks, Value Pack 10 drumsticks per tray SALE: $9.23 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Boneless Top Sirloin Roast SALE: $12.96 avg.

Boston Top Sirloin Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $11.38 avg.

Center-Cut Pork Loin Chops, Value Pack 5 chops per tray SALE: $5.92 avg.

SELECTION Eggs REG: $5.09 SALE: $4.59

SELECTION Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.88

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Red / Green Seedless Grapes A bag contains on average 1000 g SALE: $5.38

Avocado REG: $2.99 SALE: 3 x $3.88

Broccoli REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.99

PHILADELPHIA Original Cream Cheese 340 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

POST Cereal 425g REG: $5.79 SALE: $4.99 PRICE MEMBER: $3.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1 kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77

IRRESISTIBLES Frozen Pizza REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.33

KNORR Sidekicks REG: $2.79 SALE: $1.72

ST-HUBERT Chicken Pot Pie 645 g REG: $11.99 SALE: $9.99

SCOTTIES Tissues 6pk REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.88

SPONGE TOWELS REG: $11.49 SALE: $4.88

Eggo's 8pk REG: $4.79

Eggo's 16pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (MAY 14th - MAY 20th)

Semi-lean ground beef, club size SALE: $16.71 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Club Size SALE: $18.49 avg.

NAMELESS Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.00

TROPICANA Orange Juice 2.63 L REG: $7.29 SALE: $6.99

CRACKER BARREL / P'TIT QUEBEC Cheese Block 400g SALE: $5.77

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Pineapple REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.77

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.29 SALE $1.25

CATELLI Pasta Sauce SALE: $1.25

POST Cereal REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.49

GENERAL MILLS Cereal SALE: 2 x $7.00

CAVENDISH FARMS Fries REG: $2.99 SALE: $2.49

PALMOLIVE Liquid Dish Soap 828ml REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.25

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $8.99

Eggo's 8pk REG: $4.49

Eggo's 16pk REG: $6.99





SUPER C (MAY 14th - MAY 20th)

NATURALIA Grain-Fed Whole Chicken, Naturalia SALE: $17.60 avg.

Fresh Chicken Legs With Back, Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $7.68 avg.

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 9 to 11 per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

Lean Ground Beef Value Pack SALE: $19.82 avg.

Ribeye Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $22.00 avg.

JANES Chicken Strips REG: $15.99 SALE: $7.99

KUBBA / 555 Premium Basmati Rice 4.54 kg REG: $19.99 SALE: $9.99

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.79

Washed Russet Potatoes 10 lb SALE: $2.44

ST-HUBERT Frozen Chicken Pot Pie 800 g REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.88

PLANTERS Nuts 200 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.99

CATELLI Pasta REG: $3.49 SALE: $1.74

CATELLI Pasta Sauce REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.49

POST Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.49

IRRESISTIBLES Orange Juice 2.5 L SALE: $6.79

ARCTIC POWER Liquid Laundry Detergent 3.96 L REG$8.99 SALE: $4.49

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.49

Eggo's 8pk REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.49

Eggo's 16pk REG: $6.49

WALMART (MAY 14th - MAY 20th)

Grade A or Utility Frozen Turkeys SALE: 1.66 LB.

Great Value Fully Cooked Pork Back Ribs REG: $8.97 SALE: $6.27

Olivieri Fresh Pasta REG: $7.47 SALE: $3.97

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.47 SALE: $1.47

Great Value Cheese Block SALE: 2 x $11.00

Breyers Ice Cream 1.66 L REG: $7.47 SALE: $3.97

Post Family Size Cereal REG: $5.77 SALE: $3.97

Naya Natural Spring Water 30 x 500 ml SALE: $3.77

ROYALE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $18.47 SALE : $10.97

SpongeTowels UltraPRO Paper Towels REG : 27.98 SALE: $18.47

Purex Liquid Laundry Detergent 4.43 L REG: $15.47 SALE: $9.27

Eggo's 8pk REG: $3.97

Eggo's 16pk REG: $6.47