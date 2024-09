METRO (SEPT 26th – OCT 2nd)

Fresh Whole Chicken Approximately 2 kg SALE: $13.20 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Platinum Cap Off AAA Angus Beef Top Sirloin Steak SALE: $13.22 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $15.41 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $11.75 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $10.77 avg.

Boneless Center-Cut Pork Chops, Value Pack 6 chops per tray SALE: $7.92 avg.

Fontaine Family Lamb Chop SALE: $17.63 avg.

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.44

Kraft Peanut Butter1 kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.77

Classico Pasta Sauce 650ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.97

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

Lesters Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.44

Flamingo Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.99 PRICE MEMBER $8.99

Heinz Tomato Ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

Selection Extra Large White Eggs 12pk REG $5.15 SALE: $4.59

Oasis Orange Juice 1.5 L REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.49

Miss Vickie's Chips REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.75

MAXI (SEPT 26th – OCT 2nd)

2 Whole Chickens SALE: $21.91 avg.

Skinless Chicken Breasts, Club Size SALE: $10.61 avg.

Sirloin steak SALE: $17.37 avg.

Leg of lamb, frozen SALE: $30.38 avg.

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.64

Raspberries REG: $3.49 SALE: $2.88

Pineapple REG: $3.00 SALE: $2.88

Kraft Peanut Butter1 kg REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.77

Lactantia Traditional Spread 427 g REG: $3.19 SALE: $1.89

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 445ml REG: $5.29 SALE: $4.22

Dr. Oetker Ristorante Pizza REG: $5.00 SALE: $3.47

Burnbrae Farms Large Grade A Eggs 18pk REG: $6.03 SALE: $3.74

Flamingo Chicken Nuggets REG: $13.99 SALE: $8.99

Cashmere Toilet paper 15pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.77

SUPER C (SEPT 26th – OCT 2nd)

Chicken Legs With Back, Value Pack 6 to 8 per tray SALE: $5.74 avg.

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Breast, Value Pack 4 to 6 per tray SALE: $19.26 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast SALE: $24.78 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $13.65 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.64

Small Yellow-Fleshed Potatoes 3 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

DR. OETKER Ristorante Pizza REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.47

ST-HUBERT Frozen Chicken Pot Pie REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99

BARILLA Pasta REG: $2.69 SALE: 3 x $5.00

REAL DAIRY Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.94

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49

KELLOGG'S Cereal 450 g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.97

PHILADELPHIA Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.97

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk REG: $17.99 SALE: $7.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $13.99 SALE: $7.99

WALMART (SEPT 26th – OCT 2nd)

Butterball Canada A Frozen or Stuffed Turkey SALE: $3.12 lb

Mère Michel Bacon SALE: $3.77

Great Value Omega-3 Large White Eggs 12 pk REG: $5.97 SALE: $5.27

P'tit Quebec Cheese Block 400 g REG: $7.48 SALE: $4.87

Great Value Butter 454 g REG: $5.98 SALE: $4.88

Great Value Vegetable or Canola Oil 2.84 L SALE: $6.97

PRIMO Pasta SALE: $0.97

Simply Lemonade / Apple Fruit Juice REG: $5.98 SALE: $3.98

Swanson Pies SALE: 5 x $9.00

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.47 SALE: $4.97

Barilla Pasta REG: $2.67 SALE: $1.97

Dr. Oetker Pizza REG: $8.49 SALE: $6.97

TIDE Laundry Detergent 3.1 L REG: $10.97 SALE: $7.97

ROYALE Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $23.97 SALE: $13.97

IGA (SEPT 26th – OCT 2nd)

Ricardo Portugease Flattened Seasoned Chicken 1 chicken (approx. 1.3 kg) SALE: $17.17

Value Club Pack Chicken Breast Halves 1 breast (approx. 1.5 kg) SALE: $16.50 avg.

Striploin Grilling Steak 1 steak (approx. 200 g) SALE: $8.37 avg.

Boneless, Family Size Beef Stewing Cubes 1 pack (approx. 800 g) SALE: $16.74 avg.

Medium Ground Beef 1 pack (approx. 1.2 kg) SALE: $10.26 avg.

Osso Buco Value Pack Pork Hocks 1 shank (approx. 1 kg) SALE: $9.88 avg.

Seasoned Lamb Chops 4 chops (approx. 500 g) SALE: $15.42 avg.

PAC Toulouse Sausage 4 sausages (approx. 370 g) SALE: $4.07 avg.

Lime Ginger Shrimp Skewer SALE: $2.00

Pacific 8/12 Cod Fillet 1 fillet (approx. 450 g) SALE: $9.90 avg.

Hass Avocados 5 EA REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.49

Yellow Onions 2.27 KG REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.66

Carrots 2.27 KG REG: $4.99 SALE: 1.66

Danone Activia Vanilla Stirred Yogurt 8 x 100 g REG: $7.29 SALE: $5.99

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 445ml REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.99

Armstrong Cheese Block 400g REG: $9.49 SALE: $5.99

Benny&Co Cooked Chicken Half 625 g REG: $15.99 SALE: $10.99

Benny & Co Louisiana Style Ribs 635 g REG: $17.99 SALE: $10.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 1.36L REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.49

CATELLI Pasta REG: $2.69 SALE: $1.29

JEANCOUTU (SEPT 26th – OCT 2nd)

SPONGETOWELS Ultra Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $8.77

COTTONELLE Toilet Paper 9pk SALE: $8.77

SELECTION Tissues 12pk SALE: $8.77

SELECTION Toilet Paper 30pk SALE: $8.77

PUREX Laundry Detergent SALE: $3.33

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $3.99

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1 kg SALE: $3.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

PUREX Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

DR. OETKER Pizza SALE: 3 x $12.00