Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals.



Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

METRO (APRIL 4TH – APRIL 10TH )

Chicken Legs With Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $9.92 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.10 avg.

Boneless Center-Cut Pork Chops, Value Pack 6 chops per tray SALE: $10.89 avg.

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.95

BOLTHOUSE FARMS Baby-Cut Carrots REG: $2.49 SALE: $0.94

LACTANTIA Butter 454 g REG: $8.19 SALE: $5.99

DR OETKER Frozen Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $10.99

FLAMINGO Chicken Nuggets REG: $14.99 SALE: $9.99

IRRESISTIBLES Barbecue Pork Back Ribs 680 g REG: $15.99 SALE: $13.99

MCCAIN Fries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER $2.49

KELLOGG'S Cereal 510g REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.49

SELECTION Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.49

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (APRIL 4TH – APRIL 10TH )

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Club Size SALE: $19.81 avg.

Lean ground beef, club size SALE: $11.82 avg.

Boneless chuck roast SALE: $18.08 avg.

Semi-lean ground pork, club format SALE: $7.49 avg.

Pork tenderloin package of 2 SALE: $6.99 avg.

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $5.49 SALE: $1.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.88

BECEL Margarine 850g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

CAVENDISH Fries REG: $2.99 SALE: $2.00

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $14.49 SALE: $10.99

POST Cereal REG: $3.79 SALE: $3.49

CASHEMERE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $19.99 SALE: $12.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.99

SUPER C (APRIL 4TH – APRIL 10TH )

PRIME Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts SALE: $10.41 avg.

Chicken Wings, Value Pack 12 to 16 per tray SALE: $9.58 avg.

RED GRILL Wing Steaks, Value Pack 2 steaks per tray SALE: $18.80 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $5.43

Pork Side Ribs 2 per tray SALE: $15.07 avg.

SELECTION Cheese Block 250 g REG: $4.69 SALE: $2.62

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.33

SIMPLY Orange Juice 2.63 L REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

QUAKER Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.77

POST Cereal, Family Size REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.95

FONTAINE SANTÉ Hummus 227 g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.92

CHUNKY Soup REG: $3.49 SALE: $2.44

BECEL Margarine 850 g REG: $8.46 SALE: $5.76

CHRISTIE Cookies REG: $3.69 SALE: $1.88

MISS VICKIE'S Chips REG: $4.49 SALE: $3.47

CAVENDISH Fries REG: $2.99 SALE: $2.45

SELECTION Vegetable /Canola Oil, Value Pack 3 L REG: $9.99 SALE: $7.55

SELECTION Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $8.88

PUREX Laundry Detergent 4.43L REG: $15.99 SALE: $8.88

DAWN Dish Soap 473ml REG:$ 3.59 SALE: $1.86

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.49

WALMART (APRIL 4TH – APRIL 10TH )

Strawberries SALE: $3.97

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block 400 g REG: $8.78 SALE: $5.77

Kellogg's Family Size Cereal REG: $6.97 SALE: $5.47

TROPICANA Orange Juice 2.63L REG: $7.48 SALE: $5.88

Dr. Oetker Giuseppe Pizza REG: $6.97 SALE: $4.88

Imperial Margarine 212 g REG: $2.47 SALE: $1.48

CASHEMERE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $19.97 SALE: $9.97

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.97 SALE: $3.27

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.47

IGA (APRIL 4TH – APRIL 10TH )

Lean Family Pack Ground Veal 1 pack (approx. 900 g) SALE: $6.82 avg.

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99 PRICE MEMBER: $8.99

Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $1.99

ARMSTRONG Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.77

Philadelphia Soft Original Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $3.97

Danone Activia Yogurt 650 g REG: $5.29 SALE: $2.64

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $7.29 SALE: $5.95

La Parisienne Laundry Detergent 1.49L REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.49

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.33

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $8.79

JEAN COUTU (APRIL 4TH – APRIL 10TH )

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $19.55 SALE: $10.55

SPONGETOWELS Paper Towel 6pk REG: $11.55 SALE: $5.55

PUREX Laundry Detergent 1.47 L SALE: $3.55

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE$4.99

PC Bacon SALE: $5.99

NO NAME Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $3.99