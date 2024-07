METRO (JULY 25th – JULY 31st)

EXCELDOR Whole Chicken Under 2 kg SALE: $16.50 avg.

Chicken Breasts With Back, Value Pack 3 breasts per tray SALE: $10.87 avg.

Boneless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 12 thighs per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85 avg.

Pork Side Ribs, Value Pack 2 racks per tray SALE: $19.80 avg.

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: 3 x $5.00

Local Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Watermelon REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 2.63 L REG: $8.49 SALE: $6.99

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

SELECTION Eggs 12pk REG: $5.09 SALE: $4.59

SELECTION Bacon REG: $7.99 SALE: $3.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99

SELECTION Pasta REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.47

ST-HUBERT BBQ Pork Back Ribs 625 g REG: $17.99 SALE: $9.99

IRRESISTIBLES Frozen Pizza REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.99

HÄAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream Bars 3pk REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.94

HÄAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream 450ml REG: $7.29 SALE: $4.94

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (JULY 25th – JULY 31st)

Chicken drumsticks, club size SALE: $4.52 avg.

Chicken leg (attached to the back) SALE: $9.32 avg.

Boneless Braising Cross Rib Roast SALE: $12.45 avg.

Blueberries REG: $2.98 SALE: $1.44

Cherries REG: $11.76 SALE: $5.87 avg.

TROPICANA Orange juice 1.54 l REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.44

P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $15.49 SALE: $7.99

FLAMINGO Chicken medallions with bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $7.99

KELLOGG'S Cereal REG: $3.50 SALE: $3.33

BARILLA Pasta REG: $2.49 SALE: $1.88

MCCAIN Fries REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

NO NAME Bacon REG: $6.00 SALE: $5.00

CHAPMAN’S Ice Cream Sandwiches REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.77

ESKA Natural spring water 24x500ml SALE: $3.27

SUPER C JULY 25th – JULY 31st)

PRIME Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts SALE: $12.06 avg.

Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $10.15 avg.

Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 6 to 9 per tray SALE: $6.59

RED GRILL Tenderloin Steak 2 per tray SALE: $8.47 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1000 g SALE: $14.93 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $6.54

Local Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97

Local Raspberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97

Local Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.97

Watermelon REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.97

IRRESISTIBLES Orange Juice 2.5 L REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.97

GENERAL MILLS Cereal REG: $4.97 SALE: $3.47

FLAMINGO Chicken Wings REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.97

PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5 L SALE:$2.87

SELECTION Natural Spring Water 24x500 mL REG: $3.29 SALE: $2.97

HÄAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream Bars 3pk REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.94

HÄAGEN-DAZS Ice Cream 450ml REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.94

BOUNTY Paper Towel 6pk REG: $18.49 SALE: $12.97

CHARMIN Toilet Paper 12pk $18.49 SALE: $12.97

CORONA EXTRA 24x355 mL – cans REG: $42.99 SALE: $33.48

STELLA ARTOIS 24x355 mL – cans REG: $42.99 SALE: $33.48

WALMART (JULY 25th – JULY 31st)

Hellmann's Mayonnaise 340ml REG: $5.47 SALE: $3.27

Heinz Ketchup 750ml – 1L REG: $5.77 SALE: $4.97

BECEL Margarine 427g REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.98

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.47 SALE: $4.97

Great Value Cheese Blocks 400g SALE: 2 x $6.00

General Mills Family Size Cereal REG: $6.97 SALE: $5.47

Redpath White Sugar 2kg REG: $3.27 SALE: $1.97

Nivea Body Wash 500 mL REG: $6.27 SALE: $2.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 24pk REG: $19.97 SALE: $10.97

IGA (JULY 25th – JULY 31st)

Value Club Pack Chicken Drumsticks 12 drumsticks SALE: $9.61 avg.

Striploin Bone In Beef, 1 steak SALE: $6.94 avg.

Local Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Cherries SALE: $4.95 avg.

Watermelon SALE: $5.99 PRICE MEMBER $4.99

Simply Orange Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $6.89 SALE: $5.99

COMPLIMENTS Eggs 12pk SALE: $3.99

Lactantia Butter 454 g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

LESTERS Hot Dogs REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.49

Plaisirs Gastronomiques BBQ Ribs Pork Back 740 g REG: $18.99 SALE: $12.99

FLAMINGO BBQ Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $10.99

Kraft Slices Extra Cheddar Cheese REG: $7.29 SALE: $3.97

Danone Yogurt 650 g REG: $5.49 SALE: $3.33

Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream 473 ml REG: $8.49 SALE: $4.44 (FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY)

Magnum Ice Cream Bars 3 x 90 ml REG: $8.49 SALE: $4.44 (FRIDAY & SATURDAY ONLY)

Eggo’s REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.99

JEAN COUTU (JULY 25th – JULY 31st)

SELECTION, SPONGETOWELS, COTTONELLE Toilet Paper, Paper Towels, & Tissue SALE: $8.99

LA PARISIENNE Selected laundry detergents and fabric softeners SALE: 3 x $9.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

ROYALE Toilet Paper (8 Roll - 12 Roll) SALE: $6.99

NO NAME or PC, 6pk SALE: $4.99

ROYALE TIGER or PC MAX E Paper Towels ( 2 Roll - 3 Roll) SALE: $4.99

Eggs SALE: $3.49

PC Bacon SALE: $4.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: 3 x $12.00

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $4.00

NO NAME Cheese Blocks 400g SALE: $4.99

NO NAME Butter (454 g) SALE: $4.99