METRO (JAN 23rd – JAN 29th)

Exceldor Whole chicken Under 2 kg SALE: $14.85 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg

Chicken Legs with Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

Beef Stew Cubes, Value Pack 1 pack SALE: $17.84 avg.

European Cut Chuck Roast, Value Pack 1 roast SALE: $11.00 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g $18.49 avg.

Baby Back Pork Ribs, Value Pack 1 rack per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $10.77 avg.

Fresh Canadian Atlantic Salmon Fillet, Value Pack Around 1 fillet per tray SALE: $11.01 avg.

Blueberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: 2 x $3.98

Blackberries 170g REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Broccoli REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Small Yellow Fleshed Potatoes 3lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Selection Butter 454g SALE: $5.88

Selection Bacon 375 g REG: $7.99 SALE: $4.44

KRAFT Singles 410g REG: $6.29 SALE: $3.97

HEINZ Ketchup 1L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $6.99

General Mills / Kellogg’s Cereal, Family Size SALE: $5.99

PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $8.99 SALE: $6.99

Philadelphia Cream Cheese 227 g REG: $6.49 SALE: $4.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

St-Hubert Chicken Pot Pie 645 g REG: $11.99 SALE: $6.99

St-Hubert Frozen Chicken Wings 575g REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.99

St-Hubert Frozen Chicken Strips 600g REG: $15.99 SALE: $9.99

Dr.Oetker Giuseppe Frozen Pizza REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk REG: $12.79 SALE: $6.99

SPONGE TOWELS 6pk REG: $11.99 SALE: $4.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk REG: $10.99 SALE: $4.99

MAXI (JAN 23rd – JAN 29th)

Whole Chicken SALE: $6.85 avg.

Maple Leaf Chicken Drumsticks SALE: $9.00

Maple Leaf Bone-in Chicken Thighs SALE: $9.00

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Club Pack SALE: $20.04 avg.

Blueberries SALE: $1.44

Strawberries SALE: $4.99

Farmer's Market Grape Tomatoes REG: $4.49 SALE: $1.88

Farmer's Market Mandarin Orange 1.5 lb SALE: $2.88

Broccoli SALE: $2.88

Becel Original Margarine 427 g REG: $3.99 SALE: $3.77

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.77

Tropicana Orange Juice, No Pulp 1.36 L REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.33

SILK Almond Milk 1.89L REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.33

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $14.99 SALE: $11.00

NO NAME Cheese Block 400g REG: $5.79 SALE: $5.22

MAPLE LODGE FARMS Chicken Hot Dogs REG: $3.99 SALE: $1.88

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce SAL:E $3.00

Campbell's Chunky Soup REG: $3.00 SALE: $2.00

Pogo Original Corn Dogs 750 g REG: $10.99 SALE: $7.77

BLACK DIAMOND Cheese Slices REG: $3.50 SALE: $2.77

SUPER C (JAN 23rd – JAN 29th)

Boneless and Skinless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 9 to 11 per tray SALE: $15.43 avg.

Life Smart Extra Lean Ground Chicken 450 g SALE: $5.00

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1000 g SALE: $10.91 avg.

Sirloin Tip Steak 2 to 3 per tray SALE: $13.23 avg.

Picnic Roasted Pork Shoulder 2 per tray SALE: $20.49 avg

Pork Fillet 2 per tray SALE: $6.61 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $10.58 avg.

Strawberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Bag of Clementines 2 lb SALE: $3.00

Avocado SALE: $1.00

Mango SALE: $1.00

Pineapple SALE: $3.00

SELECTION Eggs 12pk REG: $4.09 SALE: $3.77

SELECTION Cheese Block 400g REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.00

CATELLI Pasta SALE: 4 x $5.00

LA CAGE Chicken Nuggets REG: $13.49 SALE: $7.00

PARLOUR Ice Cream 1.5L REG: $4.99 SALE: $4.00

Kellogg’s Cereal, Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $13.49 SALE: $10.99

IGA (JAN 23rd – JAN 29th)

Family Size Fresh Chicken Legs 6 legs SALE: $4.59 avg.

Boneless Value Pack Chicken Thighs 12 thighs SALE: $17.61 avg.

Exceldor Boneless ENV Chicken Breast 4 breasts SALE: $18.17 avg.

Boneless Blade Inside Roast 1 roast SALE: $9.53 avg.

Boneless, Family Size Beef Stewing Cubes 1 pack SALE: $8.80 avg.

Sterling Silver Bone In Beef S/C Rib Steak 1 steak SALE: $22.92 avg.

Lobster Tail 85g REG: $11.49 SALE: $9.99

Family Size Boneless Pork Loin Center Chops 6 chops SALE: $7.15 avg.

Lean Ground Value Pack Pork 1 pack (approx. 500 g) SALE: $4.95 avg.

Clementines 4lb REG: $9.99 SALE: $4.99

Blackberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

Romaine Lettuce REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.97 SCENE MEMBER $2.87

LACTANTIA Butter 454g REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.99

HEINZ Ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

LAFLEUR Bacon SALE: $6.99

KELLOGG’S Cereal, Family Size REG: $8.49 SALE: $5.47

Barilla Pasta REG: $2.99 SALE: $1.65

NESTLE Ice Cream 1.5 L REG: $8.99 SALE: $5.44

Benny&Co Frozen Chicken Nuggets 700 g REG: $14.99 SALE: $10.99 SCENE MEMBER: $8.99

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk REG: $10.99 SALE: $5.97

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk REG: $13.29 SALE: $5.97

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.97

JEAN COUTU (JAN 23rd – JAN 29th)

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk SALE: $6.99

CASHEMERE Toilet Paper 30pk SALE $9.99 (4 DAYS ONLY)

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towel 6pk SALE: $5.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs 12pk SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.99

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

PC Bacon SALE: $5.99

ROYALE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $6.99

CHRISTIE Cookies SALE: 2 x $4.00

DR.OETKER Pizza SALE: $3.49

PC Chicken Nuggets SALE: $5.99

PC / NO NAME Tissue 6pk SALE: $5.49

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $5.99