Brian Kowlessar is the Technical Producer on Montreal Now. On Fridays, Brian shares his grocery bag list giving you the best prices on products so you can always find the best deals. Know of a good deal? E-mail Brian. Brian.Kowlessar@bell.ca

You can also follow him on Twitter and Instagram @PLaY_BK

METRO (MAY 2nd – MAY 8th)

Fresh Whole Chicken Approximately 2 kg SALE: $13.20 avg.

Boneless Trimmed Chicken Breasts, Value Pack 5 breasts per tray SALE: $17.61 avg.

Baby Back Pork Ribs, Value Pack 1 rack per tray SALE: $8.80 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 900 g SALE: $15.85

French Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $7.70 avg.

Frozen Coho Salmon Fillet, 1 per tray SALE: $23.78 avg.

Live Lobster 1-1.25 lb SALE: $16.18 avg.

Raspberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.88

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

Strawberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

DR OETKER Frozen Pizza REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.47

LAFLEUR Bacon REG: $9.99 SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Frozen Chicken Wings REG: $12.99 SALE $8.99

HEINZ Tomato Ketchup 1 L REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.97

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 445 mL REG: $5.29 SALE: $4.49 PRICE MEMBER $3.99

KELLOGG’s Cereal REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.97

IRRESISTIBLES Orange Juice 2.5 L REG: $7.99 SALE: $6.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (MAY 2nd – MAY 8th)

ROYAL Mild Italian pork sausages, club format SALE: $10.00

FLAMINGO Chicken Nuggets REG: $13.99 SALE: $6.99

MAPLE LODGE FARMS Chicken Hot Dogs REG: $3.49 SALE: $2.00

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1KG REG: $5.99 SALE: $5.77

BECEL Original Margarine 427g REG: $4.99 SALE: $4.00

POST Cereal, Family Size REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.99

BREYERS Ice Cream 1.66L REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.69

Watermelon REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 1.54L REG: $5.29 SALE: $3.33

TITAN Heavy Duty Aluminum Roll REG: $3.00 SALE: $0.99

ROYAL Toilet Paper 30pk REG: $23.99 SALE: $13.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.49

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.99

SUPER C (MAY 2nd – MAY 8th)

Chicken Drumstick, Value Pack 10 to 12 per tray SALE: $10.21 avg.

PRIME Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts SALE: $10.43 avg.

Ribsteaks, Value Pack 3 per tray SALE: $25.78 avg.

Medium Ground Beef A tray contains on average 1600 g SALE: $13.23 avg.

Center-Cut Boneless Pork Chops 9 per tray SALE: $6.98 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $9.92 avg.

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.77

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $1.77

Strawberries REG: SALE: $4.99 $2.99

Pineapple REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

TOSTITOS/RUFFLES Chips SALE: 3 x $11.00

ACTIVIA Yogurt 650 g REG: $4.49 SALE: $2.64

LA CAGE Chicken Nuggets REG: $12.99 SALE: $6.99

UNICO Vegetable Oil 3 L REG: $11.99 SALE: $7.99

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 890 mL REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

IRRESISTIBLES Orange Juice 1.54 L REG: $4.79 SALE: $3.99

IRRESISTIBLES Pizza REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.97

QUAKER Cereal REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.49

WALMART (MAY 2nd – MAY 8th)

Seedless Cucumbers SALE: 2 x $0.94

Iceberg Lettuce SALE: $0.94

Kraft BBQ Sauce SALE: $0.94

Your Fresh Market™ Topped or Stirred Hummus or Dips REG: $3.97 SALE: $1.94

Christie Cookies SALE: $1.94

Becel Plant Butter Bricks, Sticks or Spreads REG: $5.98 SALE: $1.94

Minute Maid Juice Box, 8 x 200 ml - 10 x 200 ml REG: $3.48 SALE: $2.94

Raspberries SALE: $2.94

Blackberries SALE: $2.94

Breyers Ice Cream 1.66L REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.94

Tropicana Orange Juice 1.54 L - 1.75 L REG: $4.48 SALE: $2.94

RANA Pasta REG: $5.47 SALE: $3.94

RUSTICA Frozen Pizza REG: $7.97 SALE: $5.94

LA CAGE Chicken Wings REG: $14.47 SALE: $9.97

LA CAGE Beef Burgers REG: $14.47 SALE: $9.97

Plaisirs Gastronomiques Fully Cooked BBQ Back Ribs REG: $14.00 SALE: $9.97

Cashmere Toilet Paper 20 – 30pk REG: $24.97 SALE: $13.95

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $3.97

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $6.47

IGA (MAY 2nd – MAY 8th)

Boneless Value Pack Chicken Thighs 12 thighs SALE: $17.61 avg.

Exceldor Boneless Chicken Breast 4 breasts SALE: $11.56 avg.

Lean Ground Value Pack Pork 1 pack (approx. 500 g) SALE: $3.30 avg.

French Style Inside Round Steak 3 steaks SALE: $6.60 avg.

Pork Loin Center Chops, Family size, 6 chops SALE: $7.87 avg.

Plaisirs Gastronomiques Fully Cooked BBQ Back Ribs REG: $18.99 SALE: $13.99

Strawberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $4.99

Blueberries REG: $6.99 SALE: $3.49 PRICE MEMBER: $2.44

Compliments Eggs 12pk REG: $4.09 SALE: $2.49

Cracker Barrel Cheese Block 400g REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.77

KELLOGG’s Cereal REG: $7.49 SALE: $3.97

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $7.49 SALE: 3 x $6.99

Benny&Co. Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $9.99

TROPICANA Orange Juice 2.63 L REG: $8.99 SALE: $6.99

Compliments Ice Cream REG: $6.29 SALE: $2.88

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $5.97

SCOTTIES Tissue 6pk SALE: $5.97

SPONGE TOWELS 6pk SALE: $5.97

Eggo’s 8pk REG: $4.99

Eggo’s 16pk REG: $8.79 SALE: $5.99

JEAN COUTU (MAY 2nd – MAY 8th)

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 8pk SALE: $3.99

SELECTION Tissues 6pk SALE: $3.99

BOUNTY Paper Towel 4pk SALE: $5.99

TIDE Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

PALMOLIVE Dishwashing Liquid SALE: $1.00

Mr. Clean Disinfectant / Febreze SALE: 2 x $7.00

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

NO NAME Bacon SALE: $4.99

DR.OETKER GIUSEPPE FROZEN PIZZA SALE: $2 x $10.00

JANES Chicken Burgers, Strips or Nuggets SALE: $6.99

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter SALE: $4.99

PUREX Laundry Detergent 1.47 L SALE: $4.49

Colgate / Crest Toothpaste / Toothbrush SALE: $0.88