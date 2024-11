METRO (NOV 28th – DEC 4th)

Chicken Legs With Back 6 legs per tray SALE: $10.54 avg.

French Steaks, Value Pack 3 steaks per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

Lean Ground Beef, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $11.75 avg.

Beef Flank Steak SALE: $14.54 avg.

Bourguignon Beef Cubes, Value Pack SALE: $15.41 avg.

Pork Osso Buco, Value Pack 8 osso bucco per tray SALE: $10.77 avg.

Center-Cut Pork Loin Chops, Value Pack 5 chops per tray SALE: $12.10 avg.

Baby Back Pork Ribs, Value Pack 1 rack per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1100 g SALE: $9.68 avg.

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.44

Blackberries REG: $3.99 SALE: $2.99

Avocado REG: $2.99 SALE: 3 x $4.00

NUTRI Large White Eggs 12pk REG: $4.99 SALE: $3.99

CRACKER BARREL Cheese Block 400g REG: $8.29 SALE: $5.77

BECEL Original Margarine 850 g REG: $9.79 SALE: $5.99

CLASSICO Pasta Sauce REG: $5.49 SALE: $2.97

OASIS Orange Juice 1.5L REG: $6.79 SALE: $5.49

KELLOGG'S Cereal 425g REG: $6.79 SALE: $3.99

HYGRADE Hot Dogs REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

LA CAGE Frozen Chicken Wings REG: $16.99 SALE: $14.99

EGGO’s 16 pk REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.99

MAXI (NOV 28th – DEC 4th)

Boneless, skinless chicken breast SALE: $11.56 avg.

Chicken leg (attached to the back) SALE: $9.32 avg.

Blueberries REG: $2.99 SALE: $2.49 PRICE MEMBER: $ 1.99

Pineapple SALE: $2.88

Clementine 5lb SALE: $5.99

MARKET DELIGHTS Russet Potatoes, 10 lb bag REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99

Dalisa pork sausage combo 900 g REG: $14.50 SALE: $6.88

LAFLEUR Bacon REG: $10.99 SALE: $4.99

P’TIT QUEBEC Cheese Block 400 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.87

HELLMANN'S Real Mayonnaise 890ml REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99

ST HUBERT Pie 800g REG: $9.00 SALE: $6.88

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $5.79 SALE: $5.55

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza REG: $4.88 SALE: $3.47

817 ELEPHANT Indian Basmati Rice 4 kg REG: $15.98 SALE: $10.99

ROBIN HOOD / FIVE ROSES Flour 10kg REG: $18.97 SALE: $11.99

CORONA 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $30.00

STELLA ARTOIS 24pk REG: $36.00 SALE: $31.12

Sponge Towels Paper Towel 6pk REG: $10.99 SALE: $5.99

Cashmere Toilet Paper 15pk REG: $9.00 SALE: $5.99

Scotties Tissue 6pk REG: $10.49 SALE: $6.99

SUPER C (NOV 28th – DEC 4th)

FLAMINGO Frozen Seasoned Turkey SALE: $12.68 - $25.36 avg.

Boneless And Skinless Chicken Thighs, Value Pack 9 to 11 per tray SALE: $15.41 avg.

Pork SIde Ribs, 2 per tray SALE: $15.82 avg.

Extra Lean Ground Pork, Value Pack A tray contains on average 1200 g SALE: $10.56 avg.

Steelhead Trout Fillet SALE: $11.89 avg.

Clementines 4 lb REG: $6.99 SALE: $2.99

Blackberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Blueberries REG: $4.99 SALE: $2.99

Pineapple SALE: $2.99

Avocados 6pk REG: $5.99 SALE: $1.98

Small Yellow-Fleshed Potatoes 3 lb REG: $2.99 SALE: $0.99

Carrots 454g REG: $3.79 SALE: $1.69

Broccoli SALE: $1.69

GENERAL MILLS Cereal, Family Size REG: $6.99 SALE: $5.99

IRRÉSISTIBLE Orange Juice Without Pulp 2.5 L REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.99

SELECTION Bacon REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.99 PRICE MEMBER: $2.99

BLACK DIAMOND Cheese Block 400 g REG: $7.79 SALE: $4.87

PRIMO Pasta SALE: 3 x $5.00

PROMO Pasta Sauce / Canned Beans SALE: 3 x $5.00

HELLMANN'S Mayonnaise 750 mL REG: $6.49 SALE: $5.95

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza REG: $5.99 SALE: $3.47

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $6.29 SALE: $4.99

SCOTTIES Tissue 9pk REG: $12.99 SALE: $4.44

IGA (NOV 28th – DEC 4th)

Chicken Drumsticks Value Pack, 12 drumsticks SALE: $9.61 avg.

Exceldor Boneless Chicken Breast 4 breasts (approx. 750 g) SALE: $11.56 avg.

Sterling Silver T Bone Steak 1 steak (approx. 350 g) SALE: $14.65

Top Sirloin Steak 1 steak (approx. 300 g) SALE: $3.82 avg.

Boneless Pork Loin Center Chops, 6 chops SALE: $7.87 avg.

True North Steelhead Trout 1 fillet (approx. 230 g) SALE: $5.06 avg.

Pineapple REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $1.99

Compliments MacIntosh Apple 1.81 kg REG: $7.99 SALE: $2.99

Blackberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $2.49

Raspberries REG: $5.99 SALE: $2.99 PRICE MEMBER: $2.49

Ptit Quebec Cheese Block 400g SALE: $4.87

Imperial Margarine 637 g REG: $7.49 SALE: $4.99

Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise 890 ml REG: $7.49 SALE: $5.95

Baton Rouge Pork BBQ Back Ribs 585 g REG: $17.99 SALE: $10.99

LAFLEUR Hot Dogs REG: $5.99 SALE: $4.49

EGGO’s 16 pk REG: $7.99 SALE: $5.99

Sponge Towels Paper Towel 6pk REG: $13.29 SALE: $6.99

Cashmere Toilet Paper 12pk SALE: $6.99

Scotties Tissue 6pk REG: $10.49 SALE: $6.99

JEANCOUTU (NOV 28th – DEC 4th)

GAIN Laundry Detergent SALE: $4.99

SCOTTIES Tissue SALE: $4.99

CASHMERE Toilet Paper 8pk SALE: $3.99

SPONGE TOWELS Paper Towels 8pk SALE: $8.99

PHARMAPRIX (SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY)

Eggs SALE: $3.49

NO NAME Butter 454g SALE: $4.77

PC Bacon SALE: $4.99

MISS VICKIE'S Chips SALE: 2 x $7.50

KRAFT Peanut Butter 1kg SALE: $5.99

POST Ceral SALE: $2.99

ROYAL Toilet Paper 8 – 12pk SALE: $6.99

DR. OETKER Frozen Pizza SALE: $3.99

CHRISTIE Cookies / Crackers SALE: 2 x $5.00

PALMOLIVE Dishwashing Soap SALE: $1.99

NO NAME / PC Tissues 6pk SALE: $4.99