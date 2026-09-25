A Day To Listen 2026

On September 30, in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund (DWF) is proud to partner once again with radio stations in Canada for A DAY TO LISTEN.

The first A DAY TO LISTEN took place on June 30, 2021, following the announcement of 215 potential unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. With more than 540 radio stations participating, spanning different markets, regions, and formats, A DAY TO LISTEN leveraged the power of radio to inspire people throughout Canada to move reconciliation forward in meaningful ways.

This year’s theme is Honouring Truth with Action

This year, as we mark the 10th anniversary of Secret Path, we reflect on how Gord Downie honoured Chanie Wenjack’s story – his truth – and helped turn it into meaningful action by creating opportunities for learning, dialogue, and change. Through conversations with Indigenous leaders, Knowledge Keepers, educators, artists, and changemakers, we’ll explore how truth can inspire meaningful action in communities throughout Canada. Honouring truth means listening to the lived experiences of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples, acknowledging the lasting impacts of colonialism and the residential school system, and taking meaningful steps toward reconciliation.