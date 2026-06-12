CJAD 800 Montreal General Contest Rules

1. Application . These general contest rules (the “General Contest Rules”) apply to contests (each, a “Contest”) operated by Bell Media Inc. at the applicable Bell Media Inc. (“Bell Media”) radio station (the “Station”) on which the Contest is advertised, unless there are specific contest rules for a particular Contest, in which case those specific contest rules will apply. By entering a Contest, entrantsagree to be legally bound by these General ContestRules, and will be deemed to have read and understood these General Contest Rules.

2. Eligibility . Unless otherwise stated,to enter a Contest and to be eligible to win, each entrant must be a legal resident in the province or territory in which the Station is located. Each entrant must be over the age of majority in their province or territory of residence. Employees of Bell Media, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the applicable Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a Bell Media radio station contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including people designated by such winners to participate in the prize and persons domiciled with a winner) are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified. Bell Media shall be entitled to disqualify any person who is ineligible.

3.

4. Prizing& Contest Period . The details of the prize(s)available to be won (including the number and the approximate retail value of the prize(s)available to be won), the duration and timing of a Contest and any other relevant information of a Contest will be identified through applicable promotional materials, by the on-air host and/or on the Stationwebsite (as applicable) at the start (or before the start) of the Contest. Prize(s) may not be exactly as advertised. Prize(s) must be accepted as awarded, may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Bell Media reserves the right to substitute a prize, in whole or in part, in the event all or any component of a prize is unavailable. Limit of one (1) prize per household per Contest.

5. ContestEntry . No purchasenecessary to entera Contest. Unlessotherwise stated, thereis a limit of one (1) entry per person per day per Contest. To enter a Contest, follow the instructions given on-air, on the Station’swebsite and/or via the Station’sofficial social networking page (described below), as applicable. There are many different types of contests and ways to enter, including the following:

For call-in entry : Without limitingthe foregoing, if entry in a Contest occurs via calling-in to the applicable Station, call-inusing the telephonenumber provided on-air when promptedin order to be the caller who places the call received in the position indicated by the program host (e.g., the 25th caller). If you are such caller, you may be deemed a potential winner and you may also be required to follow the instructions of the Station representative to validate your eligibility (e.g., identify a song).

For online entry : Without limiting the foregoing, if entry in a Contest occurs online, visit the Station websiteduring the applicable Contest entry periodand follow the on-screen instructions on the applicable Contest’s webpage to complete and submit the online entry form. Some

Contests may provide for additional entries (the “Additional Entries”) by performing specific actions which may include, but are not limited to: subscribing to specific social media; sharing information aboutthe Contest on social media sites; following on social media;downloading an

application; or other actions.The number of Additional Entriesand the mannerby which you can acquire them are mentioned when entering the Contest.

For entry via socialmedia : Without limitingthe foregoing, if entry in a Contestoccurs via one or several of the official socialnetworking pages for the applicable Station, entry must occur during the applicable Contest entry period by means of the applicable third party service or site (each, a “ThirdParty Service”). To enter a Contest by means of a Third PartyService, you must have a valid account with the applicable Third Party Service and are solely responsible to ensure that your account settings allow the applicable Stationto view your account as required to administer the applicable Contest (failing which, you may be disqualified). By creating an account with a Third Party Service, you agree to comply with such Third Party Service’s Terms of Service. By entering a Contest by means of a Third Party Service,entrants completely releaseany such Third Party Service of all liability in relation to their participation in the applicable Contest. Entrants acknowledge that the applicable Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsedor administered by, or associated with the Third Party Service(s) and that any questions, comments or complaints regarding any Contest should be directed to Bell Media and not to Third Party Service(s).

For text entry : Without limiting the foregoing, send a text message that includes the Contest word to the short code that was communicated by the Station. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Text Entries shall be deemedto be submitted by the Authorized MobileAccount Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder” of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. A potential prize winner may be required to provide proof of being the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.

All entries are subject to verification at any time and for any reason. Bell Media reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to require proof of identity and/or eligibility (in a form acceptable to Bell Media – including, withoutlimitation, government-issued photo identification):

(i) for the purposesof verifying an individual’s eligibility to participate in the applicable Contest;

(ii) for the purposesof verifying the eligibility and/orlegitimacy of any entry or other information entered (or purportedly entered) for the purposes of the applicable Contest; and/or (iii) for any other reason Bell Media deems necessary, in its sole and absolute discretion, for the purposes of administering the applicable Contest in accordance with the General Contest Rules and, if provided, any further Contest-related instructions. Failure to provide such proof to the complete satisfaction of Bell Media within the timeline specified by Bell Media may result in disqualification in the sole and absolute discretion of Bell Media. The sole determinant of the time for each Contest will be the applicable Station’s official clock.

6. Requirements for Photo, Video or Written Submissions . From time to time, a Contest entry mechanism may require you to submit an original photograph, video, written composition (i.e., essay, comment or story) or another form of original submission (each, a “Submission”) to Bell Media, subject to instructions provided by the Station and/or its representatives. Submissions must be original and must not include any third party’s proprietary content. Bell Media in its sole and absolute discretion may: (i) disqualify any entrant who uses third party proprietary content, at any time; (ii) edit any Submission to blur out any trade-marks or to remove any copyrighted content, including but not limited to, music or video clips, as applicable; and/or (iii) disqualify any Submission that involves anything illegal, potentially or actually dangerous or harmful or containing any element of physical risk. Submissions must not contain any reference to, or likeness of, any identifiable third parties, unless consent has been obtained from all such

individuals and their parent/legal guardian if they are under the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence. Submissions must not include any illegal, defamatory or in any way obscene content. Submissions cannot be a parody or derogatory. Submissions remain the property of the entrant, however, by entering a Contest, each entrant: (i) represents and warrants that their Submission is their original work and does not infringe on any third party rights, including, without limitation, copyright, trade-mark or any other intellectual property rights; (ii) represents and warrants to have all necessary rights from any third party that appears, or is mentioned, in the Submission, including those from the parent or legal guardian if third party is under the age of majority; (iii) grants Bell Media an unlimited, royalty free, irrevocable, right and license to reproduce, post and/or broadcast the Submission in any form of media now known or hereinafter developed; (iv) waives all moral rights in the Submission in favour of Bell Media; (v) agrees to release, indemnify, discharge and hold harmless Bell Media from any claim or liability arising from or related to the Submission; and (vi) consents to the publication and/or use, in any medium of the Submission for the purpose of administering the applicable Contest and publicity purposes carried out by Bell Media and/or its advertising and promotional agencies without payment or compensation of any kind. Submissions may be showcased by Bell Media at its sole and absolute discretion on a public viewing gallery. Bell Media assumes no responsibility for any claims against infringement of the right of privacy with respect to any Submission.

7. Prize Draw . For Contests where the winner is selected from entries received, a random draw for the prize(s)will take place by a Station representative from all eligibleentries received duringthe applicable Contest period. The potential prize winner will be contacted using the information provided at the time of entry. In the event a potentialprize winner cannotbe contacted withintwo

(2) business days after the draw, as determined by Bell Media at its sole discretion, or if these General ContestRules are not adhered to by a potential prize winner, such potential prize winner will be disqualified and will forfeit all rights to the applicable prize.

8. Awarding of Prize(s) . Proof of identification must be provided upon request. In order to be declared a prize winner, each potential winner must first: (i) correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media; (ii) be verified as complying with these General Contest Rules (as determined by Bell Media in its sole and absolute discretion); and (iii) sign and return within the time stipulated by Bell Media, a full release and indemnity form (“ReleaseForm”) stating that, among other things, they agree to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or Bell Media, authorize Bell Media (including, without limitation, the applicable Station)to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use their name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation, beyond the awarding of or participation in the applicable prize, accept the applicable prizeas offered and release Bell Media from any and all liability of any kind relating to the Contest and their receipt and use or misuse of the applicable prize.

9. Odds of Winning . For call-in Contests, the odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible calls received. For Contests with online entries (including Contests where entry occurs via social media) or with text entries, the odds of winning will depend on the numberof eligible entries received during the Contest period.

10. All decisions of the Station or Bell Media with respect to any aspect of a Contest are final and binding on all entrants without right of appeal. Contests are subject to all applicable federal, provincialand municipal laws and regulations. ANY ENTRANT DEEMEDBY BELL MEDIA TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE GENERAL CONTEST RULES FOR ANY REASON IS

SUBJECT TO DISQUALIFICATION IN THE SOLE AND ABSOLUTEDISCRETION OF BELL MEDIA AT ANY TIME.

11. By entering a Contest, each entrant fully releases Bell Media, its parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, prize suppliers, advertising/promotion agencies and any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the applicable Contest from all liability of any kind relating to the Contest or such entrant’s participation therein, including, without limitation, any liability related to: (i) any failure of any website; (ii) any technical malfunction or other problems of any nature whatsoever, including, without limitation, those relating to the telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, access providers, computer equipment or software; (iii) the failure of any entry or other information to be received, captured or recorded for any reason whatsoever, including, but not limited to, technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; (iv) any injuryor damage to an entrant’sor any other person’s computer or other device related to or resulting from participating in a Contest; and/or

(v) any combination of the above.

12. Bell Media reserves the right to cancel, modify or suspend a Contest or to amend these General Contest Rules at any time and in any way, without prior notice, for any reason whatsoever. Without limiting the foregoing, if for any reason, in the opinion of Bell Media in its sole and absolute discretion, a Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, for example as a result of tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technicalfailures, mechanical manipulation or any other causes beyond its control, including any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or programs to enter, Bell Media reserves its right to amend, cancel or suspend the applicable Contest and/or conduct a random draw from all previously received eligible entries. Without limiting the generality of the forgoing, Bell Media reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to administer an alternate test of skill as it deems appropriate based on the circumstances and/or to comply with applicable law.

13. If it is discovered by Bell Media (using any evidence or other information made available to or otherwise discovered by Bell Media) that any person has attempted to: (i) exceed any of the limits stated in these Rules; and/or (ii) use multiple names, identities, social media accounts, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and/or any automated, macro, script, robotic or other system(s) or program(s) to enter or otherwise participate in or todisrupt this Contest; then such person may be disqualified from the Contest in the sole and absolute discretion of Bell Media.

14. By entering a Contest, each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by Bell Media for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling the applicable Contest and in accordance with Bell Media’s privacy policy, available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Bell Media will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering the applicable Contest. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by Bell Media should be addressed to the applicable Station. This section does not limit any other consent(s) that an individual may provide Bell Media or others in relation to the collection, use and/or disclosure of their personalinformation. Where a Contestcan be entered via a Third Party Service, you understand that any personal information you share with such Third Party Service may also be used on that Third Party Service as set out in that Third Party Service’s own privacy policy.

15. For greater certainty, each prize claimant consents to the use of their name, city of residence, likeness, comments, photograph or voice, withoutfurther compensation, in any futurepublicity carried out by the Station in connection with the applicable Contest.

16. If the identity of an entrantis in dispute, the authorized account holder of the e-mail submitted at the time of entry (if provided) will be deemed to be the entrant. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the naturalperson who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internetaccess provider, online serviceprovider, or other organizations (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the e-mail address in question (if provided).

Bell Média Inc.

Règlement génériquede concours

1. Application . Le présent règlementgénérique (le « règlement») s’applique à tous les concours (chacun étant un « concours ») exploités par Bell Média Inc. (« Bell Média ») et tenus à

l’antenne et/ou en ligne par la stationde radio applicable de Bell Média (la « station »), sauf si un règlement de concours précis s’applique à un concours en particulier. En s’inscrivant à un

concours, le participant déclareavoir lu le règlement et accepte d’y être lié.

2. Admissibilité . À moins d’indication contraire, le concoursest ouvert aux résidents autorisésde la province ou du territoire où la station est située et qui ont atteint l’âge de la majorité dans leur province ou territoire de résidence. Le concours n’est pas ouvert aux employés de Bell Média ou de ses mandataires, sociétés mère, affiliées ou apparentées, filiales, divisions, fournisseurs de prix, agences de publicité et de promotion et autres parties qui participent à l’élaboration, à la

réalisation, à l’administration ou à l’exécution du concours, ainsi que les membres de leur famille immédiate (parents, frères, soeurs et enfants) et les personnes domiciliées avec eux. Dans certains cas, le concours n’est pas non plus ouvert aux gagnants (ni aux personnes domiciliées avec eux) d’un prix à un concours d’unestation radio au cours de la périodede trente (30) jours précédant la date de sélection du gagnant du concours en question.

3. Prix et période du concours . Les détailsrelatifs aux prix à gagner(y compris le nombre et leur valeur marchande approximative), la durée et la période du concours, ainsi que tout autre

renseignement pertinent seront précisés dans la publicité du concours, par l’animateur à l’antenne ou sur le site Web de la station (selonle cas) au plus tard au débutdu concours. Il est possibleque les prix soientlégèrement différents de ceux qui sont annoncés. Les prix doiventêtre acceptés tels quels; ils ne peuvent être vendus ou transférés, ni être échangés contre de l’argent. En cas d’indisponibilité de tout ou partie d’un prix, Bell Média se réserve le droit d’y substituer un autre prix, en totalité ou en partie, à son entière discrétion. Un seul prix par ménage par concours.

4. Participation au concours . Aucun achat requis pour participer à un concours. À moins d’indication contraire, une personne ne peut participer qu’une seule fois par jour par concours.

Pour participer, la personne doit suivre les instructions données à l’antenne, sur le site Web de la station ou sur la page officielle des réseaux sociauxde la station (décrite ci-dessous), selon le cas. Il y a plusieurs types de concours et plusieurs façons d’y participer, dont celles-ci :

Participation téléphonique : Sans limiter la portée générale de ce qui précède, lorsque la participation à un concours consisteà appeler la station, la personne doit appeler la station au

numéro annoncé par l’animateur à l’antenne. La personne qui appelle selon le rang préalablement désigné par l’animateur (par exemple, la 25e personne) sera considérée comme un gagnant potentiel et elle pourrait être tenue de suivre les instructions du représentant de la station pour valider son admissibilité (par exemple, identifier une chanson).

Participation en ligne : Sans limiterla portée généralede ce qui précède, lorsquela participation à un concours est en ligne, la personne doit visiter le site Web de la station durant la période de participation, puis remplir et soumettre un bulletin de participation en ligne en suivant les instructions données sur la page du concours. Certains concours offrent aux participants la

possibilité d’obtenir des participations additionnelles (« des participations additionnelles ») en réalisant des actions particulières, telles que s’abonner à une plateforme de réseaux sociaux en particulier; partagerle concours sur des plateformes de réseaux sociaux;suivre le concourssur les

réseaux sociaux; ou télécharger une application. Le nombre de participations additionnelles et les moyens de les obtenir sont mentionnés au moment de l’inscription au concours.

Participation par l’intermédiaire des réseaux sociaux : Sans limiter la portée générale de ce qui précède, lorsque la participation à un concours passe par une ou plusieurs pages officielles de réseaux sociaux de la station applicable, la participation doit être faite pendant la période de participation du concours par l’intermédiaire du service ou site tiersapplicable (chacun étant un « service de tiers »). Pour participer à un concours par l’intermédiaire d’un service de tiers, la personne doit avoir un compte valide auprès du service de tiers et elle doit s’assurer que son compte est configuré de manière à permettre à la station de consulter le compte au besoin pour administrer le concours (faute de quoi, la personne pourrait être disqualifiée). En créant un

compte auprès d’un service de tiers, la personne acceptede se conformer aux conditions

d’utilisation du servicede tiers. En participant à un concourspar l’intermédiaire d’un service de tiers, le participant décharge entièrement ledit service de toute responsabilité liée à sa

participation au concours. Le participant reconnaît que le concoursn’est nullement commandité, endossé ou administré par le service de tiers ni associé à celui-ci. Toute question, remarque ou plainte concernant un concours doit être adressée à Bell Média et non au service de tiers.

Participation par messagerie texte : Sans limiter la portée générale de ce qui précède, la personne doit envoyer au code abrégé communiqué par la station, un message texte qui comprend le mot du concours. La messagerie texte n’est pas offerte dans toutes les régions. Des frais de messagerie texte standard s’appliquent (le participant devrait vérifier les frais de messagerie auprès de son fournisseur de service avant de participer). La participation par messagerie texte sera réputée avoir été faite par le titulaire autorisé du compte de téléphone cellulaire utilisé au moment de la participation. Le « titulaire autorisé du compte » est la personne physique à qui est attribué un

numéro de téléphone cellulaire par un fournisseur de service qui est responsable d’attribuer des numéros de téléphone cellulaire. Un gagnant potentiel pourrait avoir à fournir une preuve

d’identité, établissant notamment qu’il est le titulaire autorisé du compteassocié au messagetexte sélectionné.

Les participations peuvent faire l’objetd’une vérification en tout temps et pour quelque raison

que ce soit. Bell Média se réservele droit, à sa seule discrétion, d’exigerune preuve d’identité ou d’admissibilité (sous une forme qu’elle jugera acceptable, y compris une carte d’identité avec

photo délivrée par le gouvernement) afin : (i) de vérifier l’admissibilité d’une personne à participer au concours; (ii) de confirmerl’admissibilité ou la légitimité d’une participation et de

tout autre renseignement soumis (apparemment ou réellement) aux fins du concours; ou (iii) pour toute autre raison qu’elle jugera impérieuse, à sa seule discrétion, afin d’administrer le concours comme le prévoit le règlement ainsi qu’aux instructions connexes additionnelles qui auront été fournies, le cas échéant. À défaut de recevoir une preuve satisfaisante dans les délais prescrits, BellMédia pourra, à sa seule discrétion, disqualifier le participant. Seule l’horloge officielle de la station applicable permettra de déterminer l’heure aux fins du concours.

5. Exigences relatives aux photos, vidéosou soumissions écrites . De temps à autre, le mécanisme de participation à un concours peut obliger le participant à soumettre à Bell Média une

photographie, bande vidéo ou composition écrite (c’est-à-dire essai, commentaire ou récit) originale ou une autre forme de soumission originale (chacune étant une « soumission »), sous réserve des instructions fournies par la station ou par ses représentants. Les soumissions doivent être originales et ne doiventprésenter aucun contenuappartenant à un tiers. Bell Média se réserve le droit, à sa seule discrétion : (i) de disqualifier, à tout moment, un participant qui utilise du contenu appartenant à un tiers; (ii) de modifier une soumission afin de flouter des marques de

commerceou de retirer un contenufaisant l’objet d’un droit d’auteur,y compris des clips de

musique et des vidéoclips, le cas échéant; ou (iii) de rejeter toute soumission qui comporte un élément illégal, effectivement ou potentiellement dangereux ou préjudiciable ou encore un élément de risque physique. Les soumissions ne doivent comporter aucun renvoi à de tierces parties identifiables ni aucune ressemblance avec celles-ci à moins que le consentement n’ait été obtenu de ces personnes ou de leur père ou mère ou tuteur légal si elles sont mineures dans leur province ou territoire de résidence. Les soumissions ne doivent comporter aucun contenu illégal, diffamatoire ou obscène. Elles ne peuvent être caricaturales ou dénigrantes. Les soumissions demeurent la propriété du participant. Cependant, en participant au concours, le participant : (i) déclare et garantitque sa soumission est son oeuvre originaleet ne porte atteinte à aucun droit de tiers, y compris un droit d’auteur, une marque de commerce ou autre droit de propriété

intellectuelle;(ii) déclare et garantit qu’ila obtenu tous les droits nécessaires des tiers qui figurent ou qui sont mentionnés dans la soumission, y compris ceux du père ou de la mère ou encore du tuteur légal si le tiers est mineur; (iii) accorde à Bell Média un droit et une licence illimités,

irrévocables et libres de redevances l’autorisant à reproduire, à afficher ou à diffuser la soumission dans toute forme de média connue ou future; (iv) cède à Bell Média tous les droits moraux afférents à la soumission; (v) convient de dégager et d’indemniser Bell Média de toute réclamation ou responsabilité découlant de la soumission ou qui est liée à celle-ci; et (vi) consent à la publication ou à l’utilisation de la soumission sur tout supportaux fins de l’administration du concours et à des fins de publicité faite par Bell Média ou par ses agences de publicité et de promotion, sans pouvoir exiger quelque paiement ou indemnité que ce soit. Bell Média peut, à sa seule discrétion, montrer les soumissions dans une galerie d’exposition publique. Bell Média n’est nullement responsable des réclamations découlant de la violation du droit à la vie privée au regard des soumissions.

6. Tirage de prix . Dans le cas de concoursoù le gagnant est choisiau hasard, un tirage au sort sera effectué par un représentant de la station parmi toutes les participations admissibles reçues

pendant la période du concours. Le gagnant potentiel sera avisé aux coordonnées qu’il a fournies au moment de sa participation. S’il ne peut pas être rejoint dans les deux jours ouvrables qui suivent le tirage, ce que Bell Média déterminera à sa seule discrétion, ou s’il s’avèrequ’il ne s’est pas conformé au règlement, il sera disqualifié et renoncera à tout droit au prix en question.

7. Attribution des prix . Une preuve d’identité devra être fournie sur demande. Pour pouvoir être officiellement déclaré gagnant,le gagnant potentieldevra : (i) répondre correctement, sans aide et dans un temps limité, à une question d’arithmétique qui sera posée par Bell Média; (ii) s’être conformé au règlement (ce que Bell Média déterminera à sa seule discrétion); et (iii) signer et

retourner dans les délais prescrits, un formulaire de décharge et d’indemnisation (« le formulaire de décharge ») dans lequel il accepte de se rendre disponible pour participer à des activités publicitaires ou promotionnelles liées au concours ou à Bell Média; autorise Bell Média (y

compris la stationapplicable) à diffusersur les ondes, publier ou communiquer d’une autre façon ses nom, ville ou village et province ou territoire de résidence, photographie, portrait, voix et sobriquet à des fins publicitaires ou promotionnelles ou à des fins d’information générale ou de

divertissement,sans compensation autre que le prix attribué; accepte le prix tel qu’il est offert;et décharge Bell Média de toute responsabilité, quelle qu’elle soit découlant de sa participation au concours ou de la réception du prix et de l’utilisation, bonne ou mauvaise, qu’il en fera.

8. Chances de gagner . Dans le cas des concours téléphoniques, les chances de gagner un prix sont fonction du nombre d’appels admissibles reçus. Dans le cas des concours en ligne (y compris les concours où la participation se fait par l’intermédiaire d’une plateforme de réseaux sociaux) ou parmessagerie texte, les chances de gagner sont fonction du nombre de participations admissibles reçues pendant la période du concours.

9. Toutes les décisions de la station ou de Bell Média concernant tout élément d’un concours sont définitives, contraignantes pour tous les participants et sans appel. Les concours sont assujettis à toutes les lois fédérales et provinciales et à tous les règlements municipaux qui s’appliquent. TOUT PARTICIPANT QUI DE L’AVIS DE BELL MÉDIA A ENFREINT LE RÈGLEMENT DU CONCOURS POUR QUELQUE RAISONQUE CE SOIT PEUT ÊTRE DISQUALIFIÉ EN TOUT TEMPS À LA SEULE DISCRÉTION DE BELL MÉDIA.

10. En participant à un concours,le participant dégageentièrement Bell Média, ses sociétésmère, affiliées ou apparentées, filiales, fournisseurs des prix, agencesde publicité et de promotion et

autres parties qui participent à l’élaboration, à la production, à l’administration ou à la réalisation du concours de toute responsabilité de quelque nature que ce soit en lien avec le concoursou avec sa participation au concours, notamment, mais non exclusivement, toute responsabilité relativeà :

i) une défaillance du site Web; ii) un problème technique ou autre de quelque nature que ce soit, tel qu’un problème de réseau ou de lignetéléphonique, de systèmeinformatique de traitement en direct, de serveur, de fournisseur d’accès, d’équipement informatique ou de logiciel; iii) une défaillance dans la transmission, la réception, la saisie ou l’enregistrement d’une participation ou d’autres renseignements, quelle qu’en soit la cause (problèmes techniques, congestion des communications sur Internet ou sur un site Web ou touteautre cause); iv) des blessures causées à un participant ou à une autre personne ou des dommages faits à l’ordinateur du participant ou d’une autre personne ou à un autre appareil qui résultent de la participation au concours ou qui y sont liés; v) toute combinaison des facteurs qui précèdent.

11. Bell Média se réserve le droit d’annuler, de modifier ou de suspendre un concours ou de modifier le règlement en tout temps et de n’importe quelle manière, sans préavis ni aucun motif. Sans limiter la portéegénérale de ce qui précède,si pour quelque raison que ce soit,Bell Média estime, à sa seule discrétion, que le concours ne peut être tenu tel qu’il avait été prévu à l’origine ou qu’un facteurquel qu’il soit, tel qu’une altération, une intervention non autorisée, une fraude, une défaillance technique, une manipulation mécanique ou toute autre cause indépendante de sa volonté, y compris un moyen automatisé, une macro, un script, une aide robotique ou un autre

système ou programme pour participer au concours, en compromet l’administration, la sécurité, l’équité, l’intégrité ou la conduite en bonne et due forme, Bell Média se réserve le droit de le modifier, de l’annuler ou de le suspendre et de choisir un gagnant par un tirage au sort parmi toutes les participations admissibles alors reçues. Sans limiter la portée générale de ce qui précède, Bell Média se réserve le droit, à sa seule discrétion, d’administrer un autre test d’habileté, si elle le juge approprié dans les circonstances ou pour se conformer à une loi.

12. Si Bell Média découvre (en s’appuyant sur des éléments de preuve ou sur toute autre source d’information à sa disposition) qu’une personne a tenté : (i) de dépasser la limite énoncéedans le règlement ou (ii) d’utiliser plusieurs noms, identités ou adresses électroniques ou encore un moyen automatisé, une macro, un script, une aide robotique ou un autre système ou programme pour participer au concours ou perturber celui-ci, Bell Média se réserve le droit, à sa seule discrétion, de la disqualifier.

13. En s’inscrivant au concours, chaque participant consent d’office à ce que Bell Média recueille, utilise et communique ses renseignements personnels (c’est-à-dire des renseignements qui l’identifient, tels que ses numéro de téléphone, âge et adressedomiciliaire) aux fins de la mise en oeuvre, de l’administration et de la réalisation du concours et conformément à la politique de confidentialité de Bell Média, laquelle est accessible à Engagement envers la confidentialité (bell.ca). Bell Média ne vendra ni ne transmettra ces renseignements personnels à de tierces parties, sauf aux fins d’administration du concours. Toutedemande d’information concernant les renseignements personnels que détient Bell Média doit être adressée à la station applicable. Le

présent article ne limite pas les consentements qu’une personne physiquepeut donner à Bell Média ou à d’autres relativement à la collecte, à l’utilisation et à la communication des

renseignementspersonnels qui la concernent. Dans le cas d’un concoursoù la participation peut se faire par l’intermédiaire d’un service de tiers, le participant doit comprendre que tout renseignement personnel qu’il communique à un tel service peut également être utilisé par ce

dernier de la manière établiedans sa propre politique en matière de protection des renseignements personnels.

Afin d’écarter toute ambigüité, tout participant qui réclame un prix consent à ce que ses nom, ville de résidence, portrait, commentaires, photo ou voix soient utilisés, sans pouvoir exiger quelque paiement ou indemnité que ce soit, dans toute publicité future faite par la stationau sujet du concours en question. En cas de litige quant à l’identité du participant, la participation sera réputée avoir été soumise par le titulaire autorisédu compte correspondant à l’adresse électronique utilisée au momentde l’inscription. Le « titulaire autorisé du compte » est la personne physique à qui une adresse

électronique a été attribuée par un fournisseur d’accès à Internet, un fournisseur de services en ligne ou une autre organisation (par exemple, une entreprise ou un établissement d’enseignement) qui est responsable d’attribuer des adresses électroniques pour le domaine associé à l’adresse électronique en question (si elle a été fournie).